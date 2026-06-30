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Government Rejects Forest City Backing — But Founder Shiv Malik Vows To Proceed Anyway
What Parliament’s rejection confirms, what it doesn’t fix, and why Suffolk’s fight isn’t over
Jun 30
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EuropeanPowell
25
13
The Zone Builder: How Andy Burnham Built the Architecture That Made Blackstone Rich
On 22 June 2026, Manchester United announced it had secured the majority of the land needed to build a new 100,000-seat stadium.
Jun 25
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EuropeanPowell
104
9
79
Consent Not Required - How Big Tech Is Rewriting British Law to Build Its Data Empire Beyond Democratic Reach
David Powell | Substack
Jun 19
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EuropeanPowell
47
35
The Replacement: How Silicon Valley Built a Shadow State Inside British Democracy
A worldwide zone rollout exposes the same project: nations run not as democracies but as competing corporate fiefdoms, each zone its own CEO-governed…
Jun 18
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EuropeanPowell
84
3
59
How Brexit’s Departure from State Aid Law Built the Machinery Now Delivering Teesside to Anthropic
The £1-an-acre trick turned a public regeneration site into a private AI fortune
Jun 12
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EuropeanPowell
37
1
24
Britain is safer than it has been in a generation. Here are the numbers.
JD Vance, Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, and Tommy Robinson have used the murder of Henry Nowak to claim Britain is in the grip of a violence epidemic caused…
Jun 10
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EuropeanPowell
49
2
30
Buy Now, Pay Forever: How Starmer and Reeves Are Reviving Labour’s Most Disastrous Financial Experiment
The Private Finance Initiative was supposed to be buried.
Jun 7
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EuropeanPowell
18
6
12
The Sovereign Individual Goes Local: How UK Free Zones and SEZs Enact the Billionaire Exit Playbook
Ninety-one zones, £64 billion, zero debate. How Britain was carved into corporate enclaves one statutory instrument at a time.
Jun 2
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EuropeanPowell
40
27
May 2026
THE FOUNDATIONS OF SECOND EMPIRE BUILDING ARE FREE ZONES
How Britain is being sold piecemeal to the highest bidder — and calling it sovereign
May 31
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EuropeanPowell
34
3
24
The Data Centre Land Grab: How Britain Is Being Carved Up for Big Tech — Without Your Consent
Across Wales, Scotland, and England, the largest peacetime infrastructure seizure of community land and energy in modern British history is…
May 27
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EuropeanPowell
136
1
94
The Same Trick, Twice: How Tata, the Guardian, and Post-Brexit State Aid Are Carving Up Britain
By David Powell | davidpowell.nl | EuropeanPowell on Substack
May 5
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EuropeanPowell
51
3
30
April 2026
The Reckoning Comes on 7 May
Labour is about to lose its cities. The Greens are the reason why.
Apr 16
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EuropeanPowell
82
30
40
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