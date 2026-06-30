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Government Rejects Forest City Backing — But Founder Shiv Malik Vows To Proceed Anyway
What Parliament’s rejection confirms, what it doesn’t fix, and why Suffolk’s fight isn’t over
  EuropeanPowell
The Zone Builder: How Andy Burnham Built the Architecture That Made Blackstone Rich
On 22 June 2026, Manchester United announced it had secured the majority of the land needed to build a new 100,000-seat stadium.
  EuropeanPowell
Consent Not Required - How Big Tech Is Rewriting British Law to Build Its Data Empire Beyond Democratic Reach
David Powell | Substack
  EuropeanPowell
The Replacement: How Silicon Valley Built a Shadow State Inside British Democracy
A worldwide zone rollout exposes the same project: nations run not as democracies but as competing corporate fiefdoms, each zone its own CEO-governed…
  EuropeanPowell
How Brexit’s Departure from State Aid Law Built the Machinery Now Delivering Teesside to Anthropic
The £1-an-acre trick turned a public regeneration site into a private AI fortune
  EuropeanPowell
Britain is safer than it has been in a generation. Here are the numbers.
JD Vance, Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, and Tommy Robinson have used the murder of Henry Nowak to claim Britain is in the grip of a violence epidemic caused…
  EuropeanPowell
Buy Now, Pay Forever: How Starmer and Reeves Are Reviving Labour’s Most Disastrous Financial Experiment
The Private Finance Initiative was supposed to be buried.
  EuropeanPowell
The Sovereign Individual Goes Local: How UK Free Zones and SEZs Enact the Billionaire Exit Playbook
Ninety-one zones, £64 billion, zero debate. How Britain was carved into corporate enclaves one statutory instrument at a time.
  EuropeanPowell

May 2026

April 2026

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