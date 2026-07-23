Gandhi understood that capitalism's violence does not require blood to flow in order to produce absolute ruination. Naomi Klein named that logic disaster capitalism in 2007. Andy Burnham is practising it in Manchester. Trump and Kushner are practising it in Gaza. The scale differs. The mechanism does not.

In January 2026, Jared Kushner stood before the World Economic Forum in Davos and presented his master plan for Gaza. The slides showed 170 luxury towers stretching along the Mediterranean coastline. Hotels. Villas on the waterfront. Data centres. Advanced manufacturing hubs. A Special Economic Zone with favourable tariff rates. Gaza’s two million residents would be relocated, at least temporarily, in exchange for digital tokens. The plan, labelled Project Sunrise and costed at $112 billion over ten years, treated the devastated Palestinian territory as, in the words of one professor of architecture, vacant beachfront property.

It is not vacant. It is cleared. There is a difference between vacant land and cleared land. Vacant land has no prior population. Cleared land does. The distinction matters because the plan that follows clearance, the luxury resort, the investment zone, the data infrastructure, is not a response to the absence of people. It is the purpose of their removal.

Andy Burnham has twice refused to use the word genocide about Gaza. When he was Mayor of Greater Manchester he said he could not “judge things of that enormity from where I am.” When he was running for Labour leader he said “there is increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed” but that it was for “international courts, and not politicians, to decide.” He apologised for Labour not getting it right. Al Jazeera noted, with precision, that not getting it right is what you say about an underbaked cheesecake, not a policy stance on a conflict in which over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and in which fifty percent of the British public, according to YouGov, believe genocide has been committed.

Burnham is now Prime Minister. He has still not used the word.

This piece is not primarily about Gaza. It is about what Burnham built in Manchester, and why a politician who built it might find the language of genocide, and the logic of what follows it, uncomfortably close to home.

The Manchester Mechanism

Between 2017 and 2026, Burnham spent nine years as Mayor of Greater Manchester building the institutional architecture that made the Old Trafford regeneration zone investable. He welcomed a Tory Investment Zone designation that came with £160 million in state aid. He established the Old Trafford Regeneration Mayoral Development Corporation, a body concentrating planning powers and compulsory purchase authority into a single mayoral office. He directed around £600 million of public money through GMCA’s housing loan fund to a single private developer, Renaker, who built 11,000 homes of which fewer than 503 were classed as affordable. Under five percent.

The zone made the land valuable. Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, had acquired approximately seven million square feet of industrial space in Greater Manchester in 2023, the same year the Investment Zone was announced. Through its UK vehicle Indurent, it became the dominant industrial landlord adjacent to what would become the Old Trafford regeneration zone. On 22 June 2026, the same day Burnham was sworn in as an MP, Manchester United announced it had purchased a 25-acre site from Indurent. Price undisclosed. The public money had done its work. The private gain was crystallised.

The MDC Burnham built holds compulsory purchase order powers. A second asset manager, Brookfield, holds land Manchester United also needs, through its subsidiary Freightliner. Brookfield is asking £400 million for that land. The public institution Burnham built may yet be used to compulsorily acquire land from one of the world’s largest private equity firms to clear the path for a privately owned football club. The public provides the mechanism. Private capital fights over the prize.

The Structural Comparison

The Gaza plan and the Manchester mechanism are not the same thing. The violence applied to clear the land differs by an order of magnitude that must not be minimised. 73,000 Palestinians killed. Two million displaced. An entire urban civilisation reduced to rubble. The structural violence of compulsory purchase orders, rising rents, and affordable housing ratios of under five percent is real and must be named, but it is not the same as military bombardment.

The comparison being drawn here is not one of equivalence. It is one of mechanism.

In both cases, the sequence is: establish or exploit a cleared or clearable space. Remove the regulatory and planning friction that would otherwise protect existing residents or communities. Designate a zone. Attract private capital with public subsidy and planning certainty. Build luxury development, data infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing for global investors. Describe it as regeneration, levelling up, or reconstruction. The people who were there before are offered something: digital tokens in Gaza, a five percent affordable housing ratio in Manchester, a promise of jobs that may or may not materialise at the displacement rates the promotional material never mentions.

Trump described Gaza as “a beautiful piece of property” with “a great location on the sea.” His son-in-law described the plan as aiming for “catastrophic success.” The language is the language of real estate. It is also, stripped of its register, the language of every investment zone prospectus ever published. Location. Connectivity. Opportunity. Potential. The land, in all of these framings, is understood as an asset waiting to be activated. The people on it are understood as a friction to be managed.