JD Vance, Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, and Tommy Robinson have used the murder of Henry Nowak to claim Britain is in the grip of a violence epidemic caused by migration. Every major dataset contradicts them. Here is what the evidence actually shows.

THE CASE THEY BUILT THEIR NARRATIVE ON

What actually happened to Henry Nowak

Henry Nowak was an 18-year-old Polish-British student at the University of Southampton. On the night of 3 December 2025, he was stabbed five times by Vickrum Digwa, 23, during a street altercation in Portswood. The police, arriving to find Digwa claiming he had been the victim of a racist assault, handcuffed the dying Nowak instead of administering aid.

The facts that subsequently emerged at trial were damning for Digwa. His own phone, found in his pocket, contained footage showing no racial abuse and no provocation of the kind he described. Recorded in a police van speaking in Punjabi with his brother, he confessed to the stabbing and agreed to maintain the false self-defence account. The prosecutor, Nicholas Lobbenberg KC, described the racism allegation as “a wicked lie about a dying man.”

On 28 May 2026, Digwa was convicted of murder at Southampton Crown Court. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of over 20 years. Justice was done. The system worked.

VANCE’S CLAIM - AND THE REALITY

ENGLAND & WALES - ONS CRIME SURVEY

Overall crime: the longest sustained fall on record

The ONS Crime Survey for England and Wales is the gold standard measure, capturing crimes that go unreported as well as those recorded by police. It shows an unbroken downward trend from a peak of around 12.4 million incidents in the mid-1990s to approximately 4.7 million in 2024, roughly a third of the peak.