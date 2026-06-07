The Private Finance Initiative was supposed to be buried. Instead, it’s being exhumed, and this time it will be applied not to individual hospitals or schools, but to entire cities.

In 2018, Philip Hammond, a Conservative Chancellor, did something remarkable. He killed off the Private Finance Initiative. Not because he was a socialist. Not because he had any ideological objection to private capital. But because even the most ardent defenders of market-led governance had been forced to concede the obvious: PFI was a racket that had saddled British taxpayers with nearly £200 billion in liabilities for infrastructure worth a fraction of that. The National Audit Office confirmed it. The numbers confirmed it. The deal was done.

Seven years later, Rachel Reeves is considering bringing it back. Not for one hospital. Not for one school. For whole new towns.

This is not a cautionary tale about history repeating. It is history repeating, in real time, with the architects of the original disaster cheerleading from the sidelines, and the same financial institutions queuing up to profit from round two.

What PFI Actually Was

The Private Finance Initiative was introduced under John Major’s government in 1992, but it was Gordon Brown who turned it into a machine. As Chancellor from 1997 to 2007, Brown used PFI on an industrial scale, signing off hundreds of contracts for schools, hospitals, prisons and roads, not because it was good value, but because it kept the borrowing off the government’s balance sheet. It was, in essence, an accounting trick dressed up as infrastructure policy.

The mechanism was simple. Private companies would finance, build and operate a public asset. The public sector would then lease it back over 25 to 30 years, paying an annual “unitary charge” that covered construction costs, financing costs, maintenance and profit. The government got its hospital or school without borrowing money in the conventional sense. The catch was that it would pay three to four times more for it than if it had simply borrowed at gilt rates.

The numbers that emerged over the following decades were extraordinary. Hospital PFI deals financed £11.8 billion worth of building in England, and will cost £79 billion to pay back over 31 years. That is almost £4,000 per household in Britain, for infrastructure the public effectively cannot control, cannot modify without paying inflated contractor rates, and cannot exit without punishing penalties.

NHS trusts were spending more than £2 billion a year in unitary payments on legacy PFI contracts, some spending more than twice as much on PFI debt as on drugs. Meanwhile, the NHS accumulated a capital backlog of £9.2 billion in run-down buildings and equipment that urgently needed repair. The money simply was not there: it was going to private hands.

The maintenance clauses made a mockery of the public interest. Schools locked into PFI contracts were billed £8,000 for a single window blind, £2,000 for a tap, £2,000 for the installation of a sink, over £400 for a caretaker to fit a noticeboard. Every repair, every alteration, every service had to go through the contractor, at whatever price the contractor chose to set. The contracts said so. There was no way out.

In Scotland, Audit Scotland found that £9 billion worth of PFI projects would cost taxpayers more than £40 billion to pay off, a fourfold return for private investors, funded entirely by the public purse. Scottish councils were locked into contracts pegged to the Retail Price Index, a discredited inflation measure, which saw costs spiral far beyond original estimates. One South Lanarkshire contract for school rebuilding ended up costing £61 million more than estimated purely due to inflation uplift.

By the time Hammond closed the PFI window in 2018, the UK was still tied into at least 700 active deals, some running to the 2040s. The NHS alone still had around £50 billion left to pay.

This is the model Rachel Reeves wants to revive.

The British Infrastructure Taskforce: A Study in Regulatory Capture

In commissioning a paper on PFI’s potential return, Reeves did not ask economists, local government leaders, housing experts or the people who would actually live in the new towns. She asked the British Infrastructure Taskforce, a body comprising Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Santander, Fidelity International, Phoenix Group, and BlackRock.

The entities being asked whether private finance should fund public infrastructure are the entities that profit when private finance funds public infrastructure. Their recommendation, that Public-Private Partnerships should be expanded to pay the upfront costs of building entire new towns, should surprise nobody. It is the equivalent of asking tobacco companies to review public health policy and expressing shock at the result.

The Treasury’s framing, that this is not a “return to the old model”, follows a script as old as the scheme itself. Every politician who reopens a failed experiment insists this time will be different. The fundamental structure remains: private capital provides upfront funding; the public pays back multiples of that sum over decades; the liability stays off the balance sheet; the financiers collect their returns.

Richard Murphy, the economist, has been unsparing: forcing the public sector to borrow at 12 to 15 per cent annual effective cost for capital the government could raise at 4 to 5 per cent is not a financing strategy, it is wealth extraction dressed as fiscal prudence.

From Hospitals to Entire Cities

What makes the current moment qualitatively different from the original PFI era is the scale of ambition. Blair and Brown used PFI to build individual assets, a hospital here, a school there. Reeves is contemplating applying the same logic to Labour’s pledge to build seven new towns, with development beginning on three of them by 2029.

New towns are not single assets. They are complex, interdependent ecosystems of infrastructure, roads, drainage, broadband, energy networks, schools, health centres, public spaces, utilities. Each of these, under a PFI framework, becomes a separate income stream for a private contractor. The residents of these towns would not be citizens inhabiting public infrastructure. They would be revenue sources occupying a privatised landscape in which every interaction with the built environment generates a return for an investor.

The people who live there will inherit those costs for generations, not from the moment they move in, but from the moment the contracts are signed. Before a single family takes up residence, the town will already be in hock to private capital for thirty years.

BlackRock and the Infrastructure Imperative

The identity of the companies standing to profit matters enormously. This is not abstract capital, it has names and addresses.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $11.5 trillion under management, has formalised its relationship with the Starmer government in terms that should alarm anyone paying attention. In November 2024, Starmer formally announced a partnership with BlackRock, hosting CEO Larry Fink and the BlackRock executive board at Downing Street.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced that Labour looks forward to working with BlackRock to “change the face of our UK.” Starmer himself wrote on X that the partnership was essential to delivering growth and creating wealth.

BlackRock has not been shy about its intentions. Its “Infrastructure Imperative” explicitly frames deteriorating public finances and government deficits as a compelling investment opportunity. One government’s crisis, in that formulation, is another asset manager’s yield. The economist Daniela Gabor has described Starmer’s approach as “government-by-BlackRock”, a model that reduces the question of state capacity to how to get BlackRock to invest in infrastructure assets, and that involves the state subsidising the privatisation of everyday life.