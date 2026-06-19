David Powell | Substack

In April 2026, an investigation by Investigate Europe, published alongside the Guardian, Le Monde, and El País, revealed something that should have dominated front pages. Microsoft and DigitalEurope, a lobby group whose members include Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta, had successfully inserted a secrecy clause into European Union law. The clause, written into a 2024 implementing regulation under the EU Energy Efficiency Directive, classified the individual energy and water consumption figures of data centres as commercially confidential, blocking public access entirely. Ten leading legal scholars told Investigate Europe it likely violates the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the Aarhus Convention, an international treaty guaranteeing public access to environmental information.

The mechanism was not complicated. When the European Commission opened consultation on data centre reporting requirements, Microsoft and DigitalEurope submitted feedback proposing an identical new article classifying all individual facility data as confidential, citing commercial interest. The Commission copied it, almost word for word, into law. Communities facing proposed developments across the EU cannot now access basic facts about what those facilities will consume. The information flows into a publicly funded database. None of it is publicly available.

This story received modest coverage in the UK. It deserved rather more, because it is not a Brussels story. It is a story about the operating method of an industry that has spent four years concealing its true costs from regulators, investors, customers, and governments alike, and is now constructing legal architecture in multiple jurisdictions to ensure that concealment becomes permanent. Britain is not subject to the EU provision. It is building its own version, through different instruments, with less scrutiny and no equivalent of the thirty-five MEPs who at least wrote a letter.

To understand what is being built here, it is necessary to hold two things in view simultaneously. The first is the governance story: how British planning law, environmental accountability frameworks, and democratic oversight mechanisms are being redesigned, piece by administrative piece, to remove any meaningful public check on where data centres are built, what they consume, and who pays for the consequences. The second is the economic story: what these facilities are actually for, whether the demand that supposedly justifies them is real, and who will be holding the bill when it becomes clear that it is not. These two stories are not separate. They are the same story, and its structure is one that readers of this publication will recognise. It is the structure of ‘second empire building’.

The Zone Grammar Applied to a New Sector

To understand the governance architecture being assembled around UK data centres, it helps to place it within the broader framework that has characterised British industrial policy since 2012, and that this publication has documented across freeports, Special Economic Zones, and the rollout of what the government now calls AI Growth Zones.

The grammar is consistent. A sector or territory is designated as strategically significant. That designation unlocks a set of policy instruments, accelerated planning, regulatory exemption, tax relief, preferential grid access, that treat development within the designated area as presumptively necessary and public objection as an obstacle to be managed rather than a democratic input to be respected. Infrastructure that would otherwise require public accountability is underwritten by the state. Job creation projections, which rarely materialise at the scale claimed, provide political cover. The UK government’s own website refers to this as ‘job displacement’, the example cited after Thatcher’s free zones resulted in underwhelming job creation. And the interests of private developers and investors are, through the designation mechanism itself, structurally identified with the national interest.

This is the freeport model. It is also, precisely the AI Growth Zone model that Keir Starmer’s government has been rolling out since 2024, with zones now designated across England, Scotland, and Wales. By the time Labour took office, Wales alone already carried 2 freeports and 8 Special Economic Zones, subsequently rebranded as Industrial Strategy Zones in the June 2025 action plan, with an extended deregulatory timeline to 2050.

Wales has now received two further AI Growth Zone designations: North Wales, straddling the Menai Strait between Prosperity Parc on Anglesey and Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd, and South Wales, between Newport and Bridgend, carrying a stated investment figure of £10 billion. The pace of the Welsh rollout makes any fixed count of planned facilities immediately provisional, but the Bridgend campus alone, where Vantage Data Centres received outline planning permission from Bridgend County Borough Council for a campus of ten buildings and three substations on the former Ford engine plant at Waterton, represents a development programme running to 2040. Vantage has also secured planning consent from Vale of Glamorgan Council for a further site at the Welsh Government-owned Bro Tathan business park at St Athan, a former RAF airfield acquired by the Welsh Government in 2006, on terms the Welsh Government declined to disclose citing commercial sensitivities. The company already operates sites in Newport and outside Cardiff. Microsoft has acquired the former Quinn Radiators factory in Newport, 1.1 million square feet, with planning permission for 750,000 square feet of data halls; further plans for a Newport steelworks site received city council approval in April 2026. Additional operators are active across the country.

The Lanarkshire zone, backed by more than £8 billion of private investment and projecting 3,400 jobs, anchors the Scottish rollout. The full geography of this build-out, including the relationship between Welsh freeport and SEZ infrastructure and the data centre programme now overlaid on top of it, is documented in detail in a separate piece from this publication.

The pattern is consistent across all three nations: zone infrastructure accumulated under successive governments provides the land, the planning concessions, and the governance framework into which data centre investment is now being channelled.

The North Wales zone deserves particular attention, because the figure at its origin is one this publication’s readers will recognise. Shanker Singham, the Oxford-educated trade lawyer described as the brains behind Brexit, self-described evangelist for freeports, head of Liz Truss’s Growth Commission, and the man whose company Competere met government ministers more than fifty times on zone policy while simultaneously advising the Thiel-backed Próspera charter city in Honduras, was a key adviser to the Anglesey Freeport from which the North Wales AI Growth Zone now takes its territorial and governance inheritance. His presence at the Anglesey Freeport signing event was not mentioned in any official announcement. It emerged only because Singham tweeted about it himself. The Competere Foundation’s own website subsequently documented a further act of community engagement: Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie had written to Singham requesting funding for a splash park at Ysgol Llanfawr primary school in Holyhead. Singham agreed. His Foundation presented a £600 cheque to the school, photographed alongside Crosbie, former Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride, and Singham’s wife Mellicent.

The photograph is still on the Foundation’s website. The Anglesey Freeport, designed by Singham’s network, underpins the North Wales AI Growth Zone now being offered to hyperscale data centre investors with priority grid access and accelerated planning. The community benefit attributable to Singham’s involvement in the governance architecture of that territory is £600 and a water slide.

No site makes this continuity more legible than Teesworks, the 4,500-acre former steelworks outside Middlesbrough that was Rishi Sunak’s flagship Brexit freeport. The original prospectus, when Teesside was designated in 2021, promised 20,000 jobs. The site became, instead, the subject of the most extensively documented freeport scandal in British political history, most of it broken and sustained by Private Eye. The mechanics, as documented in Private Eye’s “Stripped Tees” investigation and by the North East Bylines and Tribune, were characteristic of the zone model at its most extractive. A joint venture called Teesworks Ltd was established between the public body South Tees Development Corporation and two private developers, initially on a 50:50 basis. Within eighteen months, without public tender or advertisement, the private share was increased to 90%, with the developers paying nothing for the additional 40 shares. More than £560 million of public money had been spent or committed to the site. According to a Land Registry filing reported by Private Eye, newly-remediated land valued at £100 million was sold to the private partners for £110 and 35p. The inquiry subsequently ordered by Michael Gove declined to refer the matter to the National Audit Office, delegating it instead to a panel of three local authority officers from elsewhere in the country. Ben Houchen, who chaired the South Tees Development Corporation and presided over the arrangements under scrutiny, was awarded a peerage during the investigation’s course. The Centre for the Study of Corruption noted that the conditions for finding evidence of wrongdoing had not meaningfully existed.

The freeport has not been wound up. Teesworks Ltd, the same public-private partnership between the South Tees Development Corporation and its private developer partners, submitted a planning application in June 2025 for a data centre campus of nearly 500,000 square metres on the same site. Outline planning permission was granted in August 2025 by Redcar and Cleveland Council, the same local authority whose governance had been the subject of unresolved questions throughout the freeport period. The application describes the facility as a “state-of-the-art digital infrastructure hub” of “critical national importance,” language that maps directly onto the CNI designation framework. Government officials from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are reported to have been closely involved in negotiations with major tech companies including Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and DeepMind. In December 2025, BP formally withdrew its competing hydrogen plant proposal, citing the “material changes” at Teesworks, meaning the data centre had displaced it. AI Growth Zone status was subsequently granted.

The freeport originally promised 20,000 jobs. The data centre is expected to support around 200 operational roles once built, as this publication has documented in detail separately, including the structural reasons why operational data centre employment consistently falls far short of the figures used to secure political consent.

What has not changed at Teesworks is the governance structure: the same partnership, the same land arrangements, the same public body, the same accountability vacuum, now repurposed to host the next phase of the zone project. The freeport did not fail and give way to something new. The freeport infrastructure, its legal structures, its planning permissions, its public subsidy trail, became the vehicle for the data centre. This is what zone recycling looks like. The territory persists. The extraction model iterates.

The AI Growth Zone is to the data centre what the freeport is to the logistics hub. The zone designation provides the enabling conditions: fast-tracked grid connections, streamlined planning consent, government-backed infrastructure investment. The data centre is the anchor tenant. And as with freeports, the public accountability mechanisms that would normally govern a development of this scale and consequence are, through the designation, either bypassed or compressed to the point of irrelevance.

The difference, and it is significant, is that data centres consume a resource, electricity and water, at a scale that freeports do not. A freeport extracts from public governance structures. A data centre extracts from the physical grid and the water table. When that extraction is multiplied across the dozens of hyperscale sites currently proposed or under construction across the UK, the public consequences, in the form of grid strain, household energy bills, and water resource pressure, are not incidental. They are structural features of the model, hidden from public view by the same concealment mechanisms that are now being written into law.

The Architecture of Permission

The governance instruments assembled around data centres in the past eighteen months form a coherent set, and their cumulative effect is to transfer decision-making authority away from communities and local institutions toward the Secretary of State and, in practice, toward the developers whose applications the Secretary of State is being asked to approve.

In September 2024, the government designated data centres as Critical National Infrastructure, placing them alongside water, energy, and emergency services. The designation was framed as a security measure. Its planning implications were considerably more significant. CNI status converts a question of democratic choice, should this facility be built here, consuming these resources, on this land, against the wishes of this community, into a question of national necessity. Necessity, in this framing, does not require consent. It requires delivery.

Then, in January 2026, Parliament made the Infrastructure Planning (Business or Commercial Projects) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, formally bringing data centres within the scope of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, the consenting framework used for major roads, nuclear power stations, and national energy infrastructure. Until this change, even the largest hyperscale data centres required planning permission under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, with decisions made by local planning authorities. Local authorities could, and frequently did, refuse.

Under the new regulations, data centre developers can request a Section 35 Direction, asking the Secretary of State to designate their project as nationally significant and route it through the NSIP Development Consent Order process. The government has also targeted a reduction of NSIP consenting times to twelve months, from an already compressed eighteen-month average. The National Policy Statement that will define thresholds and parameters for national significance, the document that would tell communities what they are and are not permitted to contest, has not yet been published. The Secretary of State currently holds essentially unlimited discretion over which projects qualify. No threshold. No independent review. Discretion.

Before the NSIP route was formalised, ministers were already using informal ones. It had become routine for data centre projects vetoed by local councils to be called in for central determination. In December 2024, Angela Rayner overturned a local council’s refusal to approve a 140MW development. The message this sends to local planning authorities is structural, not incidental: refuse, and be overruled. The effect, over time, is that the formal refusal mechanism becomes irrational to use. Communities do not lose their right to object. They lose the expectation that objections will matter.

What Is Being Built on the Ground

The sites themselves tell the story that the policy language obscures.

In Havering, east London, a 600MW campus is proposed on 300 acres of semi-rural green belt. Friends of the Earth Havering has described the development as entirely inappropriate for the location, and has noted what the planning documents typically do not foreground: eight to ten years of construction noise, heavy vehicle movements, and physical disruption to residents, followed by the operational noise signature of the facility itself, cooling systems, backup generators, and electrical infrastructure running continuously at scale. The data centre that emerges at the end of that decade will consume electrical power equivalent to a significant fraction of London’s residential demand. Most of that energy becomes heat, discharged into the local environment.

In Buckinghamshire, where a hyperscale development on green belt land is the subject of a High Court challenge, government lawyers made a significant concession in early 2026 about the adequacy of the original Environmental Impact Assessment screening. The outcome of that case could reshape EIA practice across the sector. In Potters Bar, residents are fighting plans to convert protected green belt land into data centre infrastructure. In Scotland, campaigners have described what they call a greengrab around the Lanarkshire AI Growth Zone, where ancient oaks have already been cleared on green belt to make way for an extension to an existing site. Two plots associated with planned hyperscale buildings total 280 acres, predominantly on green belt land.

In every case, the pattern is the same. The developer identifies land. The local authority expresses concern or refuses. Central government designates, calls in, or otherwise overrides the refusal. Community objections are absorbed into the process as consultation responses, acknowledged, and set aside. What the consultation produces is not influence over the outcome. It is a record that the process was followed.

Job creation projections function as political anaesthetic. The Lanarkshire zone was announced with a 3,400-job figure. Opponents have consistently noted that data centres, once operational, employ far fewer people than their construction-phase projections suggest, that many operational roles are highly specialised and unlikely to be drawn from local labour markets, and that the energy costs associated with hosting those jobs, paid by the surrounding population through their electricity bills, are never included in the economic impact assessment.

Who Pays?

The costs that do not appear in the developer’s planning application are borne by the public, and they are substantial.

Grid connection is the most immediate. Data centres require significant transmission infrastructure upgrades to connect to the national grid. Those upgrades are not free. Under current arrangements, the cost of grid reinforcement is socialised across all electricity consumers through network charges. A hyperscale data centre that requires a new substation, upgraded transmission lines, and priority grid access generates infrastructure costs that are distributed across every household and business connected to the same network. The National Grid system operator has described the volume and scale of new connection requests as presenting significant challenges to grid management. The cost of managing those challenges does not fall on the developers requesting the connections.

Beyond grid infrastructure, public land is frequently involved in site assembly, directly or through the reclassification of publicly protected land whose protection is waived by ministerial decision. Where brownfield land is used, public remediation funding has often already been applied. Road infrastructure serving the site is typically provided by local authorities whose planning decisions have been overridden.

Then there are the energy bills. Data centres currently consume approximately 2.5% of UK electricity. Government projections, which most independent analysts consider conservative, anticipate that figure rising fourfold by 2030. To contextualise what that means for the grid: electricity demand of that magnitude, concentrated among a small number of very large commercial consumers who have secured priority connection rights, constrains the capacity available to other users and exerts upward pressure on wholesale prices. Wholesale electricity price pressure transmits, through a set of mechanisms that energy companies make deliberately opaque, into household and small business bills. Communities objecting to data centre developments on their green belt are, without being told so, also objecting to a structural contributor to their rising energy costs. The two things are connected. The planning system treats them as unrelated.

Ed Miliband, when pressed by MPs who had noticed that data centres were entirely absent from the government’s net zero planning documents, told the BBC that the climate impact of the sector’s rapid expansion was “inherently uncertain.” The Climate Change Committee confirmed it had not been asked to provide specific advice on data centres. The Seventh Carbon Budget, due for publication in June 2026, does not mention them by name, though it projects a large increase in overall electricity demand. That increase is not disaggregated. Government has designated data centres as Critical National Infrastructure and is fast-tracking their construction through reformed planning law. It has simultaneously declined to ask its own climate advisers to account for what those facilities will emit. This is not an oversight. The question has been avoided with some care.

Water consumption has received even less scrutiny. A report commissioned by government advisory bodies found that current national water resource plans, including those finalised by water companies in 2025, do not adequately account for data centre demand. The UK already faces a projected daily water deficit of nearly five billion litres by 2050. That calculation did not include AI infrastructure.

The Green Lie

The industry’s response to environmental scrutiny has been, almost universally, to claim green credentials through a mechanism that does not require them to be green.

Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin certificates, REGOs, are issued by Ofgem to certify a renewable energy source. They can be purchased separately from the electricity they certify. A company can accumulate REGOs and claim to operate on 100% renewable energy while drawing entirely from fossil fuel generation. Parliamentary written evidence submitted to the Committee on Climate Change states this plainly: if data centres take the available renewable generation capacity, which remains limited, other sectors are by default pushed toward greater fossil fuel reliance. The accounting is circular. The green claim rests on a certificate that proves nothing about the actual energy consumed.

A data centre refused planning permission in Edinburgh in February 2026 was rejected in part because its green claims could not be substantiated. A proposed development at South Gyle in Edinburgh was similarly refused despite being recommended for approval. These refusals demonstrate that the system can, when scrutiny is applied, distinguish between a green claim and a green facility. They also demonstrate how unusual that scrutiny is. The norm is that REGO-backed claims pass through the planning system as self-certifying, because the planning system has no mechanism to require their substantiation.