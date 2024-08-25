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Monnina's avatar
Monnina
Aug 25, 2024Edited

Thank you. I do not know who I can post this to who would believe this is actually happening. The Neo Colonialist era is upon us. That London, the birth place of the East India Company under the first Elizabethan Age, should be the at the centre of the rolling out of this fifty year plan to ‘legally’ carve up wealthy democratic nation states for private corporate profiteering in the second one, is criminally fitting. I just hope that your hard work at continually exposing this unfolding diseased nightmare takes root and stops it from spreading beyond GB’s borders.

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Steve Carmo's avatar
Steve Carmo
Aug 26, 2024

I struggle with the fact that there is virtually no public interest inspection of this to any meaningful degree. It's inconceivable. All we can do is keep spreading the word. Thank you so much for the huge effort you're putting in to this.

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