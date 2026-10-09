The £500 million redevelopment includes five office blocks, a supermarket, a cinema, 44 homes and a data centre on Grey Eagle Street. Six of those homes are for social rent. Nine resident groups formed the Save Brick Lane coalition against it. The council, the mayor and the coalition asked for a housing-led scheme on the site.

The decision was taken through ministerial recovery of the appeal, which moves the final call from the local authority to the Secretary of State.

The letter was signed by housing minister Matthew Pennycook on behalf of Angela Rayner. Ministers gave significant weight to job creation and to high-frequency trading infrastructure. The Bangladeshi community whose neighbourhood this is, received six social rented homes and a paragraph in the decision letter.

Brick Lane is small by data centre standards. It matters because of who signed it, what is controlled, and who advises the industry that benefits.

The Minister and the Adviser

Angela Rayner returned to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on 20 July 2026, in Andy Burnham’s first cabinet. She had resigned the post in September 2025. She now holds it again, with the same planning powers.

Her partner, Sam Tarry, former Labour MP for Ilford South, has been senior adviser at NorthPoint Strategy since May. NorthPoint was founded and is chaired by Lord Wharton of Yarm, the former Conservative minister for local growth and the Northern Powerhouse, who ran Boris Johnson’s 2019 leadership campaign.

NorthPoint describes its focus as regulated and disruptive sectors, naming digital assets, blockchain, Web3, AI and energy. It runs the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, founded by its managing director and funded by around twenty firms including Coinbase and Kraken. Private Eye reports that the council cites Andreessen Horowitz and Galaxy Digital among its clients. Every one of these businesses runs on compute, and compute runs on data centres.

NorthPoint’s page on Tarry says he helps organisations understand the pressures on government and how to interact with them to “shape policy agendas”. That is the product. The question is not what Tarry believes. It is what a firm with these clients is selling when its senior adviser shares a household with the minister who decides where data centres go.

This is a question of structure and disclosure, not of personal conduct. The Ministerial Code requires ministers to declare interests of close family members that could give rise to a conflict. Whether Tarry’s role appears in the next List of Ministers’ Interests, and whether NorthPoint’s clients on the Registrar of Consultant Lobbying include any party to a live planning or Tees Valley matter, are the two checks that settle it.

Teesside: The referral that never came

Teesside: the referral that never came. Angela Rayner said Michael Gove must refer Teesworks to the National Audit Office. Gove commissioned the Tees Valley Review instead, which was not an NAO audit, but an ‘independent’ one.

In office, she took a different route. In April 2025, her department issued a best value notice to Tees Valley Combined Authority, and Rayner told The Yorkshire Post this was the quickest way to give Teesside confidence in where the money goes. The NAO was set aside. Because TVCA and its bodies sit outside direct government control, ministers reportedly need Houchen’s consent to send the NAO in. Whether she has asked him is not on the public record.

The arrangement runs one way. When Teesside won freeport status in 2021, the public was promised 18,000 good-quality, well paid jobs within five years. That deadline falls this autumn. The data centre now replacing the freeport model was assumed, for traffic modelling, to employ up to 700, and most of the jobs a data centre creates end with construction. Across twenty planned UK sites, independent analysis found permanent staffing at about a quarter of the industry’s own projections. The 720MW Cambois campus in Northumberland expects around 400 permanent posts. When an MP asked the government in September to separate construction jobs from permanent ones, it gave no number. Public money built the site, public bodies carry its debts, and public promises sold it. When the public’s auditor is called for, the site is suddenly at arm’s length. Accountable when it is time to announce, independent when it is time to audit.

The authority remains in disarray. Its development corporation, STDC, carries around £420 million in debts to TVCA, and auditors have refused to sign off its accounts. The private partners, Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, have made around £140 million in pre-tax profit from land deals. Around £560 million of public money has gone into a site where the nominal allocation was £25 million, under a 90/10 profit split in the partners’ favour.

The site is now being recycled into a data centre, with Anthropic named as the partner. Corney and Musgrave stand to receive more than £400 million on land they will buy for roughly £280.

The freeport that made this possible was Rishi Sunak’s. As Chancellor in 2021, he made Teesside his flagship Brexit freeport. In 2025, he became a part-time senior adviser to Anthropic, which has since been in talks with Teesworks’ owners to build a 220-acre data centre campus on the site. The business appointments watchdog barred him from lobbying government on Anthropic’s behalf for two years after leaving office, noting the company’s significant interest in UK policy. That restriction lapsed in July 2026. He donates the fee to his charity. His former senior political adviser, Liam Booth-Smith, joined Anthropic in 2025.

Wharton, NorthPoint’s chair, is close to Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen. When Houchen made his maiden Lords speech, he called Wharton, his introducer, “a dear friend”. The minister who must decide what happens to Houchen’s authority shares a household with the senior adviser at Wharton’s firm.

The decision on TVCA is overdue. So is the NAO inquiry Rayner once demanded, and the request to Houchen that would make it possible.

The a16z chain

Andreessen Horowitz is not a bystander to the private city movement. It funds it.

Marc Andreessen is among the investors in Próspera, the charter city on the Honduran island of Roatán, alongside Peter Thiel, Patri Friedman, Joe Lonsdale and Balaji Srinivasan. Próspera operates under its own legal code, tax system and charter.

The firm itself backs California Forever, the private city planned on land bought quietly across Solano County. California Forever’s own website lists Andreessen Horowitz among its investors, along with Andreessen personally and a16z general partner Chris Dixon. California Forever’s backers are now lobbying to skip the state’s environmental reviews.

The ideology that links these projects has a name, the Network State, and an author, Balaji Srinivasan, a former a16z partner. Its premise is that communities organised online can acquire land, secure recognition and govern themselves outside the nation-state.

The documented UK link is there: a16z appears among the clients of the crypto lobby NorthPoint runs. That is enough to show the same capital funding charter cities abroad is represented by the firm whose senior adviser shares a household with the minister for planning at home.