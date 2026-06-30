On Tuesday 23 June, in a Westminster Hall adjournment debate, housing minister Matthew Pennycook delivered the verdict investigators and campaigners had been waiting for: the government will not back Forest City 1.

“The Government are not exploring creating a development corporation to take forward this speculative proposal,” Pennycook told MPs, citing failure to meet “the deliverability objective” of Labour’s flagship new towns programme. He went further, stating the government has “no current plans” to even consult on creating the development corporation Forest City’s founders need.

For anyone who has followed my investigations into Forest City 1 based on Shiv Malik’s direct messages to me admitting appointed trustees and SEZ ambitions, through to Paul Powlesland’s evasive deflections, this is a significant moment. But it is not the end of the story, and Malik’s response to the rejection should worry Suffolk residents as much as the original proposal did.

URGENT WARNING: Forest City 1 and the Charter City Agenda EuropeanPowell · November 28, 2025 Forest City 1 is the first of a planned network of privately controlled charter cities on British soil - 45,000 acres of Suffolk farmland to be transformed into a governance experiment by a consortium of right-wing libertarian ideologues. More developments are in the pipeline. The supporters behind this scheme are not confused property developers. They are the architects of Britain’s post-Brexit zone archipelago and charter-city governance model. Read full story

What the Debate Confirmed

The debate was secured by Nick Timothy, Conservative MP for West Suffolk, who did not mince words: “I sought this debate because Forest City is such a danger to our way of life in West Suffolk... a city of 1M people – the size of Birmingham – between Newmarket and Haverhill.”

Timothy’s criticisms went directly to the governance and financial concerns this investigation has documented for months. He told the Commons the plan “relies on a development corporation with powers of compulsory purchase, while denying itself increases in land value uplift.” He noted that non-housing infrastructure alone would cost “anywhere up to £60bn in capital expenditure,” and that “the developers suggest selling a limited number of commercial plots to cross-subsidise investment, but this falls far too short.”

This is precisely the financial architecture flagged in Shiv Malik’s own admissions: a private consortium retaining a substantial land gift, a development corporation wielding compulsory purchase powers, and a funding model that does not remotely cover the infrastructure required.

Timothy also described the area slated for demolition and absorption in human terms the developers’ renderings never show: “ancient villages, communities built on trust and reciprocity, beautiful countryside, family businesses, new tech firms, the international headquarters of horse racing and breeding, and the best arable farmland in the country.”