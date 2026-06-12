Part One: Start here, if none of this is familiar

After Brexit, the UK built a network of special economic zones, freeports, Investment Zones, and now AI Growth Zones, that operate under relaxed planning rules, lighter regulatory oversight, and preferential access to land and infrastructure. Officially, these zones exist to attract investment and create jobs in regions that lost out from deindustrialisation. In practice, a recurring pattern has emerged: public bodies spend large sums cleaning up and preparing land, then hand control of that land to a small number of private developers on terms that allow them to resell it to outside investors at enormous multiples, while the public body that funded the work recovers only a fraction of the value created.

Teesside is both the flagship example of this pattern and, this month, the site of its largest instance yet: a deal that will see the AI company Anthropic build a data centre on land that two local businessmen acquired for, in effect, nothing.

What’s missing from almost all coverage of this, including the investigative press that has done excellent work on the Teesside specifics, is the legal architecture underneath it. This piece tries to fill that gap: why this is possible now in a way it wasn’t before 2021, what specific EU law it would fall foul of, what the AI Safety Summit walkout in February 2025 was really about, and why the zones programme isn’t just a domestic policy choice but is actively constructing barriers to any future closer relationship with the EU, regardless of what any government says it wants.

Part Two: The Teesside deal in brief

Two local businessmen, Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, control Teesworks Ltd, a company that owns 90 percent of the regeneration site on the former steelworks on the south bank of the Tees. The remaining 10 percent is held by the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), the public body set up to oversee the site’s redevelopment.

In 2021, Teesworks Ltd was given an option to buy land from STDC at £1 per acre, plus inflation. STDC, funded by the taxpayer, has spent over £450m on demolition and remediation of this land to make it usable.

This month’s deal: Anthropic will pay Teesworks Ltd £222m for 222 acres of this site. Teesworks Ltd can exercise its option to buy that same land from STDC for approximately £280,000. Anthropic will pay a further sum, up to £166m, for access to a private electricity network built using publicly funded infrastructure from the site’s industrial past. The likely near-term take for Teesworks Ltd (in practice, Musgrave and Corney) is around £262m, rising to perhaps £428m as further plots are sold.

Jobs at the resulting data centre are expected to number around 200. The freeport’s original prospectus, when Teesside was designated in 2021, promised 20,000.

Part Three: Why this couldn’t happen the same way inside the EU

This is the part almost nobody is writing about, and it’s the load-bearing piece of the entire puzzle.

The 1997 Communication: how the EU treats sales of public land

The European Commission has a specific, longstanding instrument for exactly this scenario: the 1997 Communication on State aid elements in sales of land and buildings by public authorities. It sets out two routes by which a public body can sell land without the sale itself constituting state aid.

The first route is an open, unconditional bidding process, advertised for at least two months in a way capable of attracting investors operating EU-wide or internationally, with the buyer free to decide how to use the land. The second route, where no such bidding process is used, requires an independent valuation by a professional asset valuer establishing market value before the sale, and the price paid must not be set below that valuation.

Neither route describes what happened at Teesworks. The 2021 land option was agreed behind closed doors, not through any open bidding process, STDC board members were reportedly not given advance detail of the terms before being asked to approve them, and the £1-per-acre price has no relationship to any independent market valuation of land that the public body itself had spent hundreds of millions of pounds remediating. The Commission’s guidance specifies that, in principle, market value should not be set below the costs the public body itself incurred during a period of at least three years after acquisition, unless an independent valuer has identified a general decline in market prices in the relevant area. At Teesworks, the trajectory of prices has been the opposite of decline: from £1/acre in 2021 to £1m/acre in the 2026 Anthropic sale, a thousand-fold increase captured entirely by the private intermediary.

If a member state’s public body sold land to a politically connected private company at £1 per acre, while having spent £450m preparing that land, and that company then resold the land within a few years at roughly 800 to 1,000 times the price, this would be a textbook case for a Commission state aid investigation. The Commission’s framework exists precisely so that public authorities can deal expeditiously with complaints or submissions from third parties about exactly this kind of transaction. The transaction would very likely be found to contain an unlawful aid element equal to the difference between the price paid and the land’s market value, an amount running into hundreds of millions of pounds, with the recovery obligation falling on Teesworks Ltd, i.e., on Musgrave and Corney.

The General Block Exemption Regulation and the “counterfactual” test

Even where regional aid is permitted under EU rules, the General Block Exemption Regulation and the Regional Aid Guidelines require it to pass a “counterfactual” test: would the investment have happened anyway, on broadly the same terms, without the aid? If yes, the aid is not “necessary” and is not compatible with the single market, because it represents a pure transfer of value to the recipient rather than a genuine inducement to invest.

Apply that test to Teesside. Would Anthropic, or whichever company eventually took the data centre, have built somewhere in the North East regardless, given the region’s land availability, grid connections, and government enthusiasm? Plausibly yes. If so, the £1-per-acre option isn’t inducing investment that wouldn’t otherwise occur, it’s simply transferring several hundred million pounds of value from the public body that remediated the land to the two private individuals who happened to hold the option. The Commission’s own case practice on regional investment aid involves exactly this kind of scrutiny of whether land was sold below the market value an independent assessor would establish.

Why this matters: the UK didn’t lose a case, it left the court

During the Brexit transition period, the UK remained bound by EU state aid rules, and the EU made clear that any free trade agreement would require a level playing field, with state aid being an area where dynamic alignment would likely be expected so that UK subsidies didn’t disadvantage EU industries. Throughout 2020, while the UK’s freeports policy was being designed, government lawyers and trade bodies were openly questioning whether the freeport model as conceived was even compatible with the state aid rules the UK was still bound by during transition.

The December 2020 Trade and Cooperation Agreement only required each party to apply its own law in its own territory, and crucially, EU state aid rules do not apply to third countries. The moment the transition period ended on 31 December 2020, this entire question became moot, not because the UK won an argument about whether its proposed zones complied with single market integrity, but because the body that would have adjudicated that question, the European Commission, lost jurisdiction over Great Britain overnight. The freeports programme launched in 2021, immediately after this jurisdictional door closed, and has never been tested against the 1997 Communication or the GBER counterfactual test, because no such test applies to the UK any more.

This is the central, largely unreported fact: the UK’s free zones programme isn’t operating in a grey area of EU law, or exploiting a loophole within EU law. It is operating in a jurisdiction where that body of law simply does not reach. The “exploit” isn’t of a rule, it’s of the absence of the entire regulatory architecture that, for decades, existed specifically to prevent member states from doing what STDC and Teesworks Ltd have now done repeatedly.

What replaced it, and why the replacement doesn’t bite

The UK didn’t simply create a vacuum, it built a replacement regime, the Subsidy Control Act 2022, in force since January 2023. This Act replaces the EU state aid regime in the UK and the interim Trade and Cooperation Agreement arrangements that applied during the transition period, with the explicit aim of moving away from the EU’s “expansive regime” to one that is “less onerous and more flexible”.

The practical effect of “less onerous and more flexible” is visible in two places. First, enforcement: the Subsidy Control Act does not establish a subsidy regulator with anything greater than an advisory role, despite 69 percent of consultation respondents thinking it should have enforcement powers. Under the EU system, the Commission can investigate, rule against, and order recovery of unlawful aid, as it has done to UK measures even after Brexit took effect for matters falling under the Northern Ireland Protocol. Under the UK system, there is no equivalent independent body with comparable power; the Competition and Markets Authority has an advisory function, and subsidies only need to be referred to the CMA at all above thresholds of £10m, or £5m in sensitive sectors. The Teesworks land option, structured as it is, may never trigger even that advisory review, because the “subsidy” isn’t a cash grant but a pricing mechanism embedded in a 2021 contractual option, the kind of instrument the UK regime was not designed to scrutinise retrospectively.

Second, scope: the EU’s 1997 land-sale Communication and its GBER counterfactual test are forms of ex ante discipline, designed to prevent exactly this kind of arrangement from being agreed in the first place, by requiring open bidding or independent valuation before a public land sale completes. The UK’s Subsidy Control Act operates through a “self-assessment” duty on the public authority granting the subsidy. STDC, chaired by the same mayor who personally negotiated the 2021 option, self-assessing whether that option complies with a regime with no independent enforcement body, is not a meaningful constraint.

Part Four: AI Growth Zones are the freeport model, exported upward

AI Growth Zones, of which Teesside (alongside the Teesworks freeport designation it already held) is the second after Culham, layer a further set of advantages on top of this already-undisciplined land structure: fast-track planning via Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project status, decided by a single minister rather than local planning committees, and “high-priority access to power”, explicitly bypassing the normal grid connection queue that has left other industrial users waiting years.

None of these additional advantages were available to, say, the South Bank Quay transaction in 2020 (also at £1 per acre, also benefiting Musgrave and Corney, documented by Private Eye in issue 1604). The AI Growth Zone framework doesn’t just repeat the land-option trick, it adds planning and energy fast-tracking on top of it, for a sector, AI infrastructure, that is capital-intensive enough that these advantages are worth vastly more per acre than they would be to a conventional industrial tenant. The £1-per-acre mechanism that yielded a few million pounds of windfall on a port quay in 2020 yields hundreds of millions on a data centre site in 2026, because the underlying zone architecture has been pointed at a much larger prize.