Metro Mayor Andy Burnham signed off with the Tories on SEZ status for Manchester. Deregulated SEZs are a quid pro quo operation, that gives with one hand and takes with the other. Andy Burnham, said the launch of the network – and particularly the introduction of franchising for buses – was “devolution in England coming of age … It’s a major decision that will have a significant impact on people’s lives” But franchising of Manchester’s buses is a double-edged sword.

People living in the top 10% most deprived areas have suffered a ten-fold bigger reduction in the distance travelled by bus per person, compared with those living in the top 10% least deprived areas.

But there's a catch. The cost of franchising remains a major issue, with an estimated £135m bill for the city, covering buying back depots, investing in buses, and subsidising fares among other things.

Go-Ahead, which is running the first franchised routes, has seconded dozens of drivers from around Britain to ensure a smooth start, and said it looked forward “to delivering exceptional public transport for Manchester”.

But there's a catch, this is classic 'job displacement' associated with deregulated SEZs where people from downtrodden regions leave their hometowns looking for work in SEZs. This creates a vicious cycle as big cities like Manchester and Liverpool become corporate strongholds while surrounding economies atrophy unable to compete in the post-Brexit unlevel playing field. This my friends is one of the most serious consequences of Brexit which is getting zero MSM coverage, it is why Labour is working hand in hand with companies, giving them corporate welfare in the form of State aid, which is public money.