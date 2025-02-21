What Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves and PM Morgan McSweeney are doing is straight out of William Rees-Mogg and James Davidson's 1997 book The Sovereign Individual - How to Survive and Thrive During the Collapse of the Welfare State.

The argument is that wealthy people should free themselves from their nationalities and the 'nationalist burden of taxation' and 'the exploitation of capitalists by workers' - by hiring private militias, securing citizenship in low or no-tax regions like SEZs, and charter cities.

Reminder Between 2021 and 2022 Rishi Sunak invited corporations to bid for SEZ status where tax holidays for 10 years came with 25-year licenses, and a whole raft of deregulatory benefits.

There are 74 deregulated SEZs and 12 Freeports now nearly all operational, you can bet that the pliant Starmer-friendly MSM will measure disproportionate gains in the private sector as economic growth while the public sector atrophies and collapses unable to 'compete' with the pressures put on it by the private sector. Labour MPs, Mayors, councillors, Lords and Baronesses were board members of Sunak's nationwide SEZs/Freeports consortia that also included companies such as DP World, Deloitte, and Blackrock. Cue Brexit and Zone Fever.

Public infrastructure is the primary target of neoliberals, the most lucrative line of business now is between corporations and captured governments. What is happening in Brexit Britain is the transition phase to a kleptocracy.

The Times - ‘Almost a quarter of town halls in London would face financial collapse without emergency borrowing. A statement from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said reform of council finances “would take time” and there was “potential for continued instability” in the months and years ahead’

To call it ‘continued instability’ though is not dealing with the gravity of just how far over the line the predations of corporate governance has gone, Starmer recently announced (during a webinar) to 700 lobbyists that they were to be given governance powers while the UK Govt takes a ‘secondary position’, this is the death knell for UK democracy.

https://x.com/EuropeanPowell/status/1891387838476034279

Many believe Labour’s ambition to tackle local government finance will fail without changes to council tax, meaning ordinary people will pay for the failures of risky investments in properties with higher council tax rises, up to 25%. https://theguardian.com/society/2025/feb/01/council-tax-rise-bankruptcies-local-authorities-england

Local authorities are thinking of plugging budget shortfalls by raising millions selling off public assets. It is no coincidence that 192 councils in England have higher debt rates than Birmingham City council which was issued with an S114 notice (technical bankruptcy). https://www.inyourarea.co.uk/news/full-list-of-councils-with-more-debt-than-bankrupt-birmingham

What did I tell you?

As deregulated SEZs become operational, councils, communities, public services will atrophy and collapse, this is when private equity firms such as Blackrock will step in (on Starmer's watch) and ‘rescue’ democracy from its failures.

Do you know that your home can now be repossessed by the UK Govt under a Compulsory Purchase Order? Starmer's changed Labour Party published a 192-page document on CPOs last October 2024. CPOs apply to business, agricultural, and residential properties in England, Scotland, and Wales.

It is no coincidence that mass CPOs and SEZs are simultaneously taking place across the UK. Of course there is no mention of the intricate relationships between CPOs and the UK’s 86 free zones in the MSM, but these are what will destroy the public sector, I guarantee it.

It is no coincidence that Starmer announced a govt partnership with not only Blackrock who are the most criminally corrupt shadow bank in the world

It is no coincidence that Donald Trump and Elon Musk want to develop free cities. It is also no coincidence that Trump has just demanded Keir Starmer increase the UK's military spending by 5% of GDP which would be £80 billion, and that the US which already owns most of UK industry has militarily occupied 11 RAF bases. The aim of neoliberals, right-wing libertarians, and anarcho-capitalists is to shrink 'big govt down to the size of a mouse and drown it in a bathtub'.

The UK is being privatised under Zone Fever.