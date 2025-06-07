EuropeanPowell’s Substack

EuropeanPowell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clara Ross's avatar
Clara Ross
Jun 7, 2025

The complete lack of coverage of this theft is very concerning, aside you and a very few others the silence in the media is a massive scandal. Labour are in bed with the most repulsive of corporate vampires intent on state capture.

Reply
Share
Paul Cormican's avatar
Paul Cormican
Jun 7, 2025

A bunch of bs merchants doing the bidding of their corporate paymasters. They've sold us all out and they care not a jot. Blackrock et al must rubbing their hands with glee.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EuropeanPowell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture