On 16 November the government confirmed that Palantir’s £330m contract to run the NHS Federated Data Platform will end in March 2029. It also extended that contract by two years, and declined to use the break clause that would have allowed an exit as early as 2027. Nothing was said about any other Palantir contract.

What was announced, and what was not

Health minister James Frith told Parliament that the government will start procuring a replacement for the Federated Data Platform, the system that links patient data across NHS hospitals, and will keep Palantir in place until March 2029 to protect continuity of care. Foxglove, Good Law Project and DAUK (the Doctors’ Association UK) all made the same point: an end date for one contract is not the same as removing Palantir from the NHS.

Three things were left open.

The minister did not say whether Palantir can bid for the replacement (The New Arab).

Foxglove says the contract already obliges Palantir to provide up to 24 months of bridging support if it is ended, so the 2027 break clause could have been used (Novara Media).

Palantir’s chief lobbyist told MPs the extension was a certainty, and set out how Palantir UK would use the time to position itself for future contracts (Foxglove).

Tom Watson, the former Labour deputy leader, joined Palantir as UK senior vice president in September and has defended the company publicly (The Nerve).

The rest of this piece sets out what Palantir still holds across the British state, who awarded it, what is coming, and why the owner’s politics matter to how we read all of it.

What Palantir still holds

Palantir holds at least six live or recent UK public sector arrangements outside the NHS platform, led by a £240.6m Ministry of Defence agreement that runs to the same month as the NHS contract. My full table lists 34 contracts, extensions and trials in total. Any list understates the true figure, because The Nerve found at least 34 contracts in January, before the newest awards, and now puts spent or agreed spend since 2014 at £992m, with about £372m still to be paid.

Three features recur across these rows.

Direct awards. The Ministry of Defence deal and the grid operator deal were awarded without competition under the Procurement Act 2023 exemption for “absence of competition for technical reasons”. The grid operator reportedly said its critical processes now rely too heavily on Palantir to run a competition (Bebeez, citing the Financial Times).

Late disclosure. The police contract started on 9 October and the public notice appeared on 6 November.

Reach. The footprint now covers defence, health, policing, a financial regulator and energy infrastructure. In January The Nerve also reported work reaching GCHQ and nuclear defence systems, which the Ministry of Defence declined to confirm or deny.

Some exits are real. The housing ministry replaced Palantir and says it saved millions. Five East Midlands police forces ended their trial. The Cabinet Office dropped its border flow tool in 2024. Public pressure produced these outcomes one contract at a time.

Who awarded them

This is not one party’s project. Of the 34 rows in my table, 20 trace to Conservative governments, including the NHS platform itself, 7 to Labour since July 2024, 1 to the Coalition, and 6 I could not date. Listed Labour era awards total about £282m, led by the £240.6m Ministry of Defence agreement. These counts and values are as reported, and the NHS figure is a ceiling, not a payment.

Conservative governments built the relationship. The Ministry of Defence has bought from Palantir since at least 2015, and the NHS platform was awarded in November 2023 after the pandemic era data contracts of 2020.

Keir Starmer’s Labour government signed the largest single deal. The £240.6m Ministry of Defence agreement was signed on 30 December 2025 without competition, and is more than treble the value of the agreement it followed (PublicTechnology). Starmer had visited Palantir’s Washington offices on a trip organised by Peter Mandelson, whose lobbying firm Global Counsel had Palantir as a client. Palantir said no contract was discussed, and the defence secretary has said Mandelson had no influence on the award (The Nerve). Twenty one Labour MPs signed a parliamentary motion criticising the direct award.

Andy Burnham’s Labour government, in office since 20 July, has so far done three things. It extended the NHS contract rather than using the break clause. The state-owned grid operator awarded Palantir £21.2m without competition on 25 August. And the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police contract began in October, though that was a local policing decision, not a ministerial one. Burnham’s office has said it will not comment on individual procurement contracts, and he has said procurement should give more weight to social value and “buy British” (Al Jazeera). The Telegraph reported that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Louise Haigh, hinted at conference that Labour will ban Palantir from the NHS, but no decision has been announced. Labour’s conference arrangements committee blocked an emergency motion on dropping Palantir from the NHS.

The cross party record is itself the structural point. A supplier that Conservative and Labour governments have both bought from, often without a contested tender, becomes harder for any of them to remove.

What is coming next

Four decisions in the next two years will show whether the 2029 date is an exit or a pause.

The NHS platform replacement. Procurement is due to start in 2027, with British firms invited to bid (BBC, via NewsWire Explorer). Several UK companies are reported to be lining up (Financial Times, via FourWeekMBA). Whether Palantir can bid has not been stated.

A national police data service. The National Data Integration and Exploitation Service is expected to cost between £75m and £250m. The tender is still active, and Palantir is known to be in the running (The Nerve).

The Metropolitan Police. The Mayor of London blocked a £50m, two year Palantir deal in May over procurement failings. Palantir sued, the dispute has settled, and the deal is going back to open tender, which Palantir is free to bid on (The Citizens).

The Ministry of Defence agreement. It expires on 31 March 2029, the same month as the NHS contract. The Financial Times has reported that the government is looking at British alternatives for both the NHS and defence, but nothing has been announced (The Nerve).

The Financial Conduct Authority trial is a fifth to watch. It is a three month trial that could lead to a full procurement, and critics describe that pattern as “land and expand”: start narrow, prove value, become hard to remove (The Register).

The politics of the man behind the company

Peter Thiel co-founded Palantir in 2004, and his documented politics are right-wing, funded at scale, and in his own words sceptical that freedom and democracy are compatible. I am separating three things here: what Thiel has said and done, what Gil Duran argues about it in The Nerd Reich (Simon & Schuster, 18 August 2026), and what I conclude about the UK.

In his own words. In a 2009 essay for the Cato Institute, a US libertarian think tank, Thiel wrote: “Most importantly, I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” The same essay named cyberspace, outer space and the oceans as places where an escape might be built (Cato Unbound). In a 2010 speech, as Duran quotes him, he called technology an “incredible alternative to politics”.

In his money. Thiel gave $15m in 2022 to the fund backing JD Vance’s Senate run, $1.25m to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and at least $2.6m to Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential bid. Vance had worked for Thiel at the fund Mithril Capital (The Conversation, via RNZ). Duran says Bloomberg counts about 15 Thiel deputies in the current US administration.

In his reading. Duran calls The Sovereign Individual (1997) by William Rees Mogg and James Dale Davidson, Thiel’s favourite book, reissued in 2020 with a Thiel preface. It tells wealthy people to escape democratic nation states through multiple passports and private security, and it names Argentina and New Zealand as refuges. Thiel took New Zealand citizenship in 2011, applied for a Maltese passport in 2022 and has bought a $12m house in Buenos Aires, according to New York Times and New York Post reports that Duran cites in his 1 June newsletter piece, “The Sovereign Individual: Thiel, Argentina, and the Network State”. Thiel’s protégé Balaji Srinivasan turned the book’s logic into the Network State, in which online communities become physical territories with their own rules.

Duran’s argument. Using the economist Albert Hirschman’s terms, Duran says this politics prefers exit to voice: leave democratic institutions rather than argue within them. He identifies three routes out of democracy. Destroy democratic governments. Create democracy free territories. Or take over weak democracies. He adds that Thiel funds Curtis Yarvin, who proposed breaking countries into corporate run “patchworks”, and that these men “were never libertarians. They just wanted to be in charge of the government” (Democracy Now). He calls the whole project tech fascism.

Leadership in Britain. Palantir’s UK and Europe operation is led by Louis Mosley, an executive vice president and the grandson of Oswald Mosley, founder of the British Union of Fascists (Liberty Investigates). That lineage is public record. It is not evidence of what Louis Mosley believes, and I make no claim that he shares his grandfather’s politics. What bears on the contracts is what he has said and done in the role.

A September 2021 email from Mosley, titled “Buying our way in…!” and reported by Bloomberg, argued that buying existing NHS suppliers could “take a lot of ground and take down a lot of political resistance”. A Palantir spokesperson called the language “regrettable” and “not an accurate characterisation of our relationship with the NHS”.

Giving evidence to the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee on 8 July 2025, he said Thiel’s comments about the NHS were made “in an entirely personal capacity”, that Palantir does not take political positions as a company, and that Palantir “is not, therefore, political” (Parliament oral evidence).

In October 2025 he said digital identity is a programme that “needs to be decided at the ballot box, not in the company boardroom” (Liberty Investigates, citing Times Radio).

One account concerns his hiring. According to a New York Post profile of Alex Karp (18 November 2025), Karp opened Mosley’s job interview by reciting from memory a 1939 speech by Oswald Mosley urging Britain to seek peace with Nazi Germany, then performed tai chi moves and left the room. Mosley feared his family history had cost him the job. He was hired.

The structural point. The British state has made core defence, health, policing and energy data functions dependent on a company whose chairman has written that freedom and democracy are incompatible, and whose British operation is led by a man who has described a strategy of taking political resistance down and says the company is not political. The NHS minister himself has cited over dependence on one supplier as a reason to move on. An end date on one contract does not end that dependence. It is held in contracts, data formats and trained staff, and each of those outlasts any one government.