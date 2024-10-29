Prem Sikka’s article published on Left-Foot Forward’s website is a must read, it explains why the neoliberal corporate model of politics has devastated the social contract.

https://leftfootforward.org/2024/10/the-chancellor-must-use-the-budget-to-abandon-neoliberal-policies/

Neoliberalism is all about corporations colluding with govts to unleash the most malign policies on ordinary people’s lives by dismantling and profiting from the atrophy of the public sector while denying any fairly balanced sharing of wages and profits via a broken redistributive model of GDP. At the moment of total societal collapse, corporate giants, including private equity, the fossil fuel industry, the US private healthcare industry, and the asset classes in general move in for the kill. The template neoliberals have resurrected to ‘rescue’ democracy from its failures lies in Special Economic Zones, deregulation is a key component of zoning. Here’s the recipe; take a country and allow corporations to carve out extraterritorial enclaves where laws and regulations are different from the host country, in the UK’s case add the main ingredient which is Brexit.

SEZs that were previously installed under Thatcher came up against the EU’s rules on State aid which is public money.

https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN05942/SN05942.pdf

The EU Parliament stresses that State aid should support ecological transformation and foster the development of services, knowledge, and infrastructure rather than providing support to specific companies. Bypassing the EU’s rules on State aid in SEZs along with massive deregulation and tax avoidance were the real reasons for Brexit. Know that Starmer's changed Labour Party fully backed Sunak and Truss's Freeports/SEZs experiment in corporate governance as active members of the Tories nationwide Freeports/SEZs consortia comprised of MPs, Mayors, councillors, Lords, Baronesses, and CEOs of the worst corporations operating on the planet decided without a mandate to privatise the UK.

https://europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2020/646164/EPRS_BRI(2020)646164_EN.pdf