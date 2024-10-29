EuropeanPowell’s Substack

EuropeanPowell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Oct 29, 2024

A quick follow up - this paragraph from Reich's Substack should be cause for serious concern:

"

[Influential blogger] Curtis Yarvin believes democratic governments should be replaced with sovereign joint-stock corporations whose major “shareholders” select an executive with total power, who serves at their pleasure. Yarvin refers to the city-state of Singapore as an example of a successful authoritarian regime.

"

Reply
Share
Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Oct 29, 2024

Yes, I read that same article. Progressives have been fretting about libertarianism, but we've been blinded to the next game in town - Corporatism. These people are not interested in getting wealth-friendly govts into power, they simply plan to sidestep govt altogether. This could creep up and become a slam-dunk if we don't all sit up and take notice.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EuropeanPowell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture