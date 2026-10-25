The Brochure

The Celtic Freeport has approved £18.4m of seed money, and the coverage reads like a sales prospectus. Six business units on Port Talbot brownfield, 9.1 hectares of Talbot Wharf opened up for floating wind, quaysides upgraded in Pembrokeshire. A Labour Secretary of State, a Plaid Cymru cabinet minister and a Labour council cabinet member each supply a quote. Nobody questions the job figures, nobody names who owns the land, nobody asks who approved the spending.

I first wrote about the Welsh freeports in April 2023, the week Mark Drakeford and Rishi Sunak announced them together at Holyhead (link to article later in this article). I returned to it in December 2025, when the AI Growth Zones landed in Bridgend, Newport and North Wales (Wales’ Hidden Free Zones). This piece does not repeat those arguments. It tests them against what has happened since.

The short version: every warning in those pieces has held. The instrument has survived changes of government in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay. The public money is now flowing. The scrutiny is not.

Who Gets The Money

Of the £18.4m, £7m goes directly to private balance sheets. The split matters, because a blanket claim that all of it is public money for private profit would be wrong.

ABP is where the story sits. Its two Canadian pension fund owners have been selling their combined 64% stake, seeking a deal that values the business at around £10bn, and Apollo, IFM Investors and KKR reached the final round of bidding in August (Bloomberg). Earlier in the process, BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners was among those showing interest (Yahoo Finance).

So public seed money is preparing ABP land while ABP’s controlling stake is on the auction block. The £5m sits on top of the £64m in UK Government money ABP already has for its Port Talbot floating wind hub. Whatever uplift that public spending creates gets priced into a private equity transaction.

ABP’s investors have always been candid about the model. When Hermes bought in, it said ABP’s earnings came mainly from leasing land and fulfilling statutory duties (IPE Real Assets). ABP is a landlord. Public money that improves its land raises its rents.

This is the method I have documented from Teesside to Trafford Park: the public de-risks the land, the private side captures the uplift, and the governance sits outside any body voters elect. In Port Talbot the clearance is the first phase. The zone is what the clearance is for.

Three Parties, One Instrument

The Welsh freeports are the work of three parties, not one. The Conservatives designed the policy. Labour in Cardiff co-designed the Welsh version and announced it alongside Sunak. Plaid Cymru now governs Wales and is delivering it.

The Welsh Government’s own account says it worked with the UK Government to design a freeport model, offering simplified customs, duty relief and tax benefits (Welsh Government). In March 2023, Drakeford stood at Holyhead with Sunak to announce both sites. Drakeford had also negotiated for each Welsh freeport to receive the same £26m grant as the English ones, outside the Barnett formula (IWA). That was the moment Welsh Labour stopped being a reluctant partner and became a co-author.

Plaid is the newer and more revealing case. At its Aberystwyth conference, the party’s own trade union section, Undeb, tried to set party policy against freeports, including the one in the leader’s constituency. The leadership fought it off (Morning Star). That leader was Rhun ap Iorwerth, who represented Ynys Môn, home of the Anglesey Freeport.

In opposition, Plaid kept a critical register. Plaid’s Luke Fletcher attacked the Celtic Freeport for producing strategies, frameworks and meetings with no visible delivery, and ap Iorwerth said he did not believe the 13,000 jobs figure for Anglesey (Cwmbran Life). Doubting the numbers is not opposing the instrument. Since May 2026, ap Iorwerth has been First Minister of a Plaid minority government (Wikipedia), and his Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, is now quoted endorsing the freeport spending.

I suspected Plaid would not break with the model once in office. The record now confirms it. This is not a conspiracy between three parties. It is a convergence: each arrived at the same tool, and none has an incentive to explain it to the people paying for it.