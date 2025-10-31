EuropeanPowell’s Substack

EuropeanPowell’s Substack

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Nov 1, 2025

If it's happening in the UK, you can be sure it'll be happening in some form or another in the rest of the western world. Thanks for this great advice.

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