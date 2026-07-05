https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8aVWCRBLqgk&t=1096s&pp=2AHICJACAQ%3D%3D&ra=m

On 30 June 2026, The Canary announced that Lloyds Banking Group had frozen its accounts and was withholding a substantial sum of its money, with no explanation given, then or since. Staff and contractors went unpaid. CEO Steve Topple told Middle East Eye that many of those affected are "marginalised people" now "extremely distressed and in limbo." Lloyds's only public comment, when pressed, was that it does not discuss individual customer accounts.

I have a direct stake in saying something about this. Over the past year or so, I've written at least five pieces for The Canary tracking the UK duopoly's nationwide rollout of investment zones and freeports, reporting that, frankly, the mainstream press had no appetite for.

Without outlets like The Canary willing to run material that named names and followed the money into places like Starmer’s government partnership with Blackrock, that work simply doesn't reach an audience. So when Lloyds moves to financially strangle the outlet, it isn't an abstract press-freedom question for me. It's the plumbing my own journalism depends on.

But The Canary is also just the most visible recent casualty of something much bigger and much older: a debanking architecture that has been quietly punishing dissenting voices, and Muslims in particular, for the better part of two decades, largely without the outrage that met Nigel Farage's very similar experience in 2023.

How the machine actually works

Debanking isn't usually a phone call from a spy agency. It's a bureaucratic, largely automated pipeline, and understanding who built it matters as much as who it currently hits.

The legal spine comes from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the intergovernmental body that sets global anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing standards. Its recommendations were transposed into UK law through the Money Laundering Regulations, which require banks to act as "gatekeepers", performing enhanced due diligence not just on suspected criminals but on entire categories of people deemed higher-risk by definition, including so-called Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs): MPs, peers, senior officials, and their families and close associates.

The screening itself is largely outsourced to private data vendors.

The most consequential of these is World-Check, a commercial risk database now owned by the London Stock Exchange Group (having previously belonged to Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv), used by banks worldwide to flag "reputational" and "financial crime" risk.

A 2019 Al Jazeera investigation found the database held roughly three million names, with about a million flagged for suspected "terrorist" affiliation, a list that has, at various points, wrongly included Finsbury Park Mosque (leading to its account closure at HSBC) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

These aren't judicial determinations. They're aggregated "adverse media" hits, assembled by an opaque commercial process with no adversarial process for getting your name removed.

The banking lobby, UK Finance, has consistently defended the resulting closures as apolitical regulatory compliance, insisting decisions are made "solely for regulatory compliance reasons." The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), for its part, only began scrutinising the PEP regime in earnest after Farage went public in 2023, and even then, its response was to ask banks to "do more" to protect lawmakers specifically, not to overhaul the risk-scoring architecture that produces false positives at scale for everyone else.

New rules taking effect from April 2026 require 90 days' notice and written reasons for closing consumer and micro-enterprise accounts, but with a carve-out for suspected financial crime, which is precisely the justification banks never have to substantiate.

The Financial Ombudsman's remedy, even when a closure is later found wrongful, is after-the-fact compensation decided case by case, not restoration of access, and not prevention.

The people this actually happens to

Farage's Coutts closure became a national scandal because a leaked internal dossier showed the bank's risk committee weighing his political views alongside his financial profile. That leak is what turned a "customer account decision" into proof of viewpoint discrimination, and it's precisely the kind of documentary evidence almost nobody else gets.

Because for everyone else, the pattern has been running for years with no equivalent reckoning:

Muslim charities have been hit hardest and longest.

A Muslim Charities Forum report found 42% of surveyed charities had experienced complete withdrawal of banking services, and 68% struggled to open accounts at all, one charity unable to pay hospital staff for two months, another reporting armed vendors turning up at field offices demanding payment after fund transfers were delayed. The report's lead author was blunt: "structural Islamophobia plays a role, with Muslim-led charities often unfairly targeted by banks for perceived risks without concrete evidence of wrongdoing."

Cordoba Foundation CEO Anas Altikriti had accounts and credit cards pulled by Barclays with no explanation, after Peter Oborne discovered he’d been listed on World-Check. Altikriti’s own conclusion: he was targeted for his activism on Palestine and Iraq.

Tony Greenstein, a prominent Jewish anti-Zionist campaigner, has been repeatedly debanked by First Direct.

Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine had signatories' personal accounts frozen by Yorkshire Building Society.

The World Uyghur Congress had transfers blocked after being blacklisted on the basis of Chinese state disinformation branding it a terror group.

The through-line isn't financial risk in any meaningful sense. Its proximity to Palestine solidarity, Muslim identity, or journalism the state and its allies would rather not see funded.

The through-line isn’t financial risk in any meaningful sense. It’s proximity to Palestine solidarity, Muslim identity, or journalism the state and its allies would rather not see funded.

This isn’t The Canary’s first brush with an attempt to destroy it

It’s worth remembering that The Canary has been in this position of existential threat before, not from a bank, but from the top of the Labour Party itself. Morgan McSweeney, who ran Labour Together from 2017 to 2020 before becoming Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, reportedly told colleagues at the time: “Destroy the Canary or the Canary destroys us.”

That warning, disclosed via documents obtained through a subject access request and later corroborated in Anushka Asthana’s book on the Starmer project, sat behind Labour Together’s covert astroturf campaign against the outlet, including the “Stop Funding Fake News” advertiser-boycott operation that hit The Canary harder than any other target, and a manufactured “antisemitism crisis” narrative that an independent IMPRESS investigation later found no basis for in the outlet’s actual output.

I’m not suggesting McSweeney or Labour Together had any hand in Lloyds’s decision, there’s no evidence of that, and none should be implied. But the wider point stands regardless of who pulled which lever this time: The Canary has spent close to a decade as a named target for people at the apex of British political power specifically because of its reach and its refusal to fall in line, and it is now, once again, facing a threat to its survival. Whether the mechanism is an advertiser boycott, a smear campaign, or a bank account frozen with no explanation, the effect is the same, and the people cheering it on, or simply staying quiet about it, have not changed much either.

The coverage gap is itself the story

When Farage was debanked, it produced a leaked dossier, a Coutts CEO resignation, an FCA review, and wall-to-wall coverage treating it as a five-alarm civil liberties emergency. When it happens to Muslim charities, anti-Zionist campaigners, or a left-wing newsroom whose entire staff suddenly can’t be paid, the same outlets that discovered the sanctity of financial free expression in 2023 have, this time round, mostly looked at their shoes. Owen Jones and Peter Oborne spoke up individually on The Canary’s case. As institutions, the Guardian, the BBC, and most legacy broadcasters have been close to silent.

That asymmetry isn’t incidental. It tells you whose financial exclusion counts as a democratic emergency and whose is simply background noise, and it’s exactly the kind of story the mainstream press has shown, repeatedly, that it won’t chase.

Which is the whole reason outlets like The Canary exist in the first place, and precisely why starving them of a bank account is such an effective way to make the silence permanent.

If you value the kind of reporting that outlets like The Canary make possible, including the free zones investigations this piece draws on, support for independent media matters more than usual right now.