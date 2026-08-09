The Mechanism

Strip away the branding. Enterprise Zone. Freeport. Investment Zone. AI Growth Zone. Silicon Heartland. The same model keeps reappearing across five decades of British economic policy: a public-private partnership that borrows democratic legitimacy from an elected body while handing planning power, land, and crucially public money to a private developer or a small cluster of them. The vehicle changes name every decade. The transfer of control does not.

This matters because PPP sounds procedural, a funding mechanism, a line in a council report. It is not neutral. It is the specific legal instrument through which zoning authority, energy allocation, and increasingly whole town governance functions move out of the reach of voters and into corporate boardrooms, dressed up as regeneration.

What we are living through now is a mutation of that instrument. The original Private Finance Initiative, introduced under John Major and industrialised by Gordon Brown, was at least legible. Individual hospitals. Individual schools. Individual prisons. The contracts were visible, the assets nameable, the scandal eventually documentable. Philip Hammond killed it in 2018 because even a Conservative Chancellor could no longer ignore what the National Audit Office confirmed: PFI was a racket that had saddled British taxpayers with nearly £200 billion in liabilities for infrastructure worth a fraction of that.

What is being built now is PFI’s mutated successor. Not for a hospital. Not for a school. For entire cities, entire zones, entire data infrastructure ecosystems that will underpin the digital economy for a generation. The contracts are embedded in secondary legislation beyond parliamentary scrutiny. The zone licences run for 25 years. The planning powers sit with mayoral development corporations rather than elected councils. The public has no meaningful input and, in most cases, no knowledge that any of this is happening.

That is the design. That is the point.

The Fifty-Year Throughline

The architecture has a history that the current commentary never traces.

In the 1980s, Thatcher’s Enterprise Zones established the template: relaxed planning, business rate discounts, designated areas exempted from the normal democratic friction of local government. The explicit purpose was to attract private capital by removing the public interest protections that would otherwise constrain it.

Post-Brexit, Freeports and Investment Zones rebuilt that Enterprise Zone model for a post-EU customs and state aid environment. The EU’s state aid rules, which had stopped member states using selective tax exemptions and financial incentives to distort competition, were gone. The UK’s replacement, the Subsidy Control Act 2022, is court-dependent and largely toothless, requiring affected parties to fund their own litigation to enforce it. The Audit Commission that might have provided real-time scrutiny of what public money was doing inside these zones was abolished in 2015. The accountability infrastructure was removed before the zone infrastructure was built. That sequencing was not accidental.

In January 2025, Keir Starmer’s AI Opportunities Action Plan merged the zone framework with the AI and data centre push, announcing AI Growth Zones with accelerated planning approval, priority grid access, and energy price discounts for data centres in designated regions. Starmer is the policy’s author. The framing should not obscure that.

From July 2026, Andy Burnham inherits the national AI Growth Zone programme as Prime Minister. But he is not a reluctant custodian. As Mayor of Greater Manchester he was already the lead proponent of the North West’s AIGZ bid, with GMCA’s Digital Blueprint built explicitly around it, running alongside Greater Manchester’s separate Investment Zone, advanced manufacturing, £160 million in public funding, 32,000 jobs forecast. Burnham sits on both sides of this mechanism: the mayor who built the Manchester end of it, and now the PM who oversees its national rollout.

The Ideological Scaffolding

What distinguishes this moment from earlier rounds of enterprise zone privatisation is the explicit governing philosophy now sitting underneath it. Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir and the most politically influential venture capitalist of the current era, has long argued that democracy and capitalism are fundamentally incompatible. Curtis Yarvin, whose neoreactionary writing under the pen name Mencius Moldbug supplies the intellectual architecture for what has become known as the NRx or Dark Enlightenment movement, argues that democratic friction is an engineering defect to be routed around, that cities and nations should be run as corporations, and that the CEO model of governance is superior to electoral accountability. Marc Andreessen’s Techno-Optimist Manifesto explicitly frames regulation, democratic oversight, and precautionary principle as enemies of progress. Sam Altman’s vision of AI governance places decision-making authority with a small technical elite whose judgments supersede democratic processes.

These are not fringe positions. Thiel has been a major donor to Trump across two election cycles, personally selected JD Vance as Trump’s running mate, and holds significant influence over the policy architecture of the current US administration. Palantir, his data-mining company with deep CIA and defence intelligence roots, is now embedded in NHS data infrastructure, UK defence contracts, and the data architecture of multiple government departments. Andreessen sits on Meta’s board. Altman runs OpenAI, which is embedded in AI Growth Zone planning across multiple jurisdictions.

The zone is the practical implementation of the NRx governing philosophy. Democratic friction, planning consultation, local authority oversight, parliamentary scrutiny of secondary legislation, is removed not because it is inefficient but because it is a check on the accumulation of private power. The development corporation, the PPP board, the mayoral vehicle, are the corporate governance structures that replace democratic ones. Residents become users. Sovereignty becomes corporate-owned. Citizens become revenue sources. The town becomes a product.

The Manchester Proof of Concept

Greater Manchester is not a future case study. It is the documented proof of concept for everything that follows.

Burnham’s Investment Zone, signed off with the Tories in November 2023, came with £160 million in state aid. His Mayoral Development Corporation, established by statutory order in January 2026, concentrated planning powers and compulsory purchase authority into a single mayoral body operating largely outside normal democratic oversight. His GMCA housing loan fund directed around £600 million to a single private developer, Renaker, who built 11,000 homes of which fewer than 503 were classed as affordable. Under five percent. A Court of Appeal judgment in July 2026 confirmed GMCA had failed to follow statutory guidance on subsidies and cost taxpayers millions in lost interest. The court ruled it was not unlawful. It confirmed it was not conducted correctly.

On 22 June 2026, the same day Burnham was sworn in as an MP, Manchester United announced it had purchased a 25-acre site from Indurent, Blackstone’s UK vehicle. Price undisclosed. The public money had done its work. Blackstone crystallised the gain. Multiple sources told the BBC that only the government can now alter the masterplan, regardless of which party Burnham’s successor comes from.

That lock-in is not a flaw in the zone model. It is its most important feature.

The Zone Builder: How Andy Burnham Built the Architecture That Made Blackstone Rich EuropeanPowell · Jun 25 On 22 June 2026, Manchester United announced it had secured the majority of the land needed to build a new 100,000-seat stadium. The 25-acre site, located 350 metres north-west of Old Trafford, between Wharfside Way, Europa Way and John Gilbert Way, was purchased from Indurent, a UK warehouse landlord owned by the American private equity giant Blackston… Read full story

The Teesside Template: What Sunak’s Flagship Freeport Actually Did

If Manchester is the proof of concept for investment zone architecture under a Labour mayor, Teesside is the proof of concept for what happens when a Conservative mayor operates the same mechanism without even the restraint of reputational concern.

The South Tees Development Corporation was established with a vision of real industrial regeneration on the site of the former SSI steelworks, one of the most deprived areas in England, with the deepest natural port on England’s east coast and genuine potential for a new Rotterdam-style industrial hub. Public money was handed over on the promise of a net-zero cluster, 20,000 high quality jobs, and wider economic benefits for Teessiders.

Ben Houchen, the Conservative Tees Valley Mayor, designated Teesside as his flagship freeport in 2021. Rishi Sunak named it after himself. What actually happened was documented by Private Eye across multiple issues and confirmed by a government-commissioned review.

Houchen handed Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, two local businessmen who had invested nothing in the project, a 90 percent stake in Teesworks Ltd, the company holding rights to exploit the regeneration, via a 50/50 joint venture later adjusted to give them effective control. The mechanism was a £1 per acre land option, agreed in 2021, giving Teesworks Ltd the right to buy land the taxpayer had paid to remediate at effectively zero cost, then sell it or develop it at market value.

Since acquiring their position Musgrave and Corney have already extracted £135 million in profits from land sales and valuable metals recovered from the steelworks site. The Anthropic data centre deal, in which the $1 trillion AI company agreed to pay Teesworks Ltd £222 million for 222 acres of land it will itself acquire from the STDC for around £280, plus a further £40 million for access to a private wire network the two men control, will yield Teesworks Ltd £262 million, and probably £428 million in total once power usage charges are factored in. The total haul will pass half a billion pounds with more than 1,000 acres of developable land still available. Musgrave has decamped to Dubai, where his gains will be largely tax-free.

The government-commissioned Levelling Up review found a litany of failings. Houchen’s decision to hand Musgrave and Corney 90 percent of Teesworks Ltd had to be signed off by lawyers as compliant with legislation banning state subsidies, on the premise that the whole site would be transferred to Teesworks Ltd. The reality, as the review found, was that Teesworks could cherry-pick individual plots only when the taxpayer had remediated the land and a buyer had signed. It was never the intention for the whole site to be drawn down. The approval, found the review, was given under false pretences.

Private Eye’s summary is the most precise available: an investment-free, risk-free cash machine for Musgrave and Corney, with over £560 million of public funds spent or committed and no private investment to date.

The data centre dimension adds a further layer. Anthropic, the AI company, will fill the pockets of the two businessmen rather than those of other Teessiders. The facility will employ around 200 people during construction. Once operational, investigative journalist Whitney Webb, whose reporting on data centre zone architecture in the United States documents an identical pattern, notes that operational staffing typically falls to between 20 and 30 people on site. A region promised 20,000 high quality jobs receives, at the end of the process, a handful of technical operatives managing automated infrastructure on land the public paid to clean up.

The net-zero cluster, the Rotterdam of the North, the levelling up prospectus: none of it materialised. What materialised was a half-billion-pound payday for two men who invested nothing, 20 to 30 permanent jobs for a region of profound economic deprivation, and a data centre that consumes extraordinary quantities of water and electricity while generating returns exclusively for institutional capital and its local proxies. It will consume vast quantities of electricity and water. It will sit on land the public paid to clean up, inside a freeport designated to attract private capital, on terms agreed in a meeting whose minutes were heavily redacted.

Keir Starmer, in opposition, called for a National Audit Office investigation into Teesworks. As Prime Minister he failed to commission one. The government served Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority with a 12-month best value notice in April 2025 demanding improvement. Some procedures changed. The financial arrangements did not.

This is Sunak’s flagship freeport. This is what zone architecture produces when it works exactly as designed, with no safeguards, no accountability infrastructure, and no mechanism to recapture for the public the value the public created. Manchester is the Labour version. Teesside is the Conservative version. The mechanism is identical. Only the beneficiaries’ names differ.

The Data Centre Dimension

Data centres are the zone economy’s next major asset class, and their arrival in zone-designated areas follows the same logic as Blackstone’s warehouses in Trafford Park, but with several additional layers of extraction.

Every data centre designated inside an AI Growth Zone benefits from accelerated planning approval, priority access to the national grid, and energy price discounts, all publicly funded, all permanent. But unlike a warehouse, a data centre also generates revenue from the data it processes, from the AI services it enables, and from the corporate clients it serves. The public funds the infrastructure. The private operator captures every downstream revenue stream.

What most people understand about data centres, without necessarily connecting it to zone architecture, is their physical impact. They consume extraordinary quantities of water for cooling. They place enormous pressure on local electricity grids, pushing up household energy bills in surrounding areas. They generate noise and air pollution. They devalue neighbouring residential properties through proximity. They typically employ very few local people relative to their footprint. And once built at the scale now being proposed, they are effectively permanent, immovable features of the landscape, owned by institutional capital, operating under zone licences that run for 25 years, beyond any electoral cycle.

These are not side effects of the zone model. They are the conditions under which the model’s investors achieve their returns.