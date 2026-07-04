The War That Won’t End, and the West That Won’t Commit

The war in Ukraine enters its fifth year with no end in sight. Trump’s much-vaunted diplomacy has delivered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Geneva, and Miami that have stalled repeatedly on the same unyielding Russian demand: full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbas as a precondition for any ceasefire. When Zelenskyy published an open letter to Putin in June 2026 proposing direct bilateral talks, Putin responded that he saw no reason to meet. A three-day ceasefire in May, brokered by the US, was marked throughout by mutual violations. Russian drone strikes continued regardless.

This is not a peace process. It is a performance of diplomacy designed to give Trump a headline while Putin consolidates occupied territory. The picture darkened further this week when US intelligence formally warned Poland that Russia is preparing a military provocation against NATO’s eastern flank, potentially within months, drone strikes on critical infrastructure, simulated air strikes, or a limited ground incursion from Kaliningrad or Belarus, designed to fracture NATO unity and pressure Western allies into suspending support for Ukraine. This is hybrid pressure, the same playbook Russia has been running across Europe for months, now potentially escalating, and deployed against a NATO alliance whose American guarantor has repeatedly described Article 5 commitments as conditional.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s warning that the Pax Americana era is “largely over” for Europe is not rhetoric; it is a structural diagnosis. Brexit Britain’s response to that diagnosis is the subject of this investigation.

The Proxy State

Britain’s response to this unravelling has not been to strengthen European solidarity. It has been to monetise the crisis.

Post-Brexit, Britain occupies a structurally unique position in the current geopolitical moment, detached from EU governance architecture, hungry for bilateral relationships to replace the trading bloc it surrendered, and acutely vulnerable to flattery from Washington about its special role as America’s indispensable European partner. That vulnerability has been systematically exploited. The result is a Britain that is not a neutral actor watching Europe’s security crisis from the sidelines, but an active participant in the corporate and military infrastructure that profits from it, through deregulated freeport enclaves where normal democratic accountability is suspended, and through surveillance contracts that embed US spytech into the nervous system of British public institutions. As Russian hybrid pressure escalates on NATO’s eastern flank and European leaders scramble to build genuine strategic autonomy, Britain is moving in the opposite direction, locking itself deeper into dependency on the same American corporate network whose founders have openly declared democracy an obstacle to progress.

The geography of this betrayal is specific. It has a postcode.

Plymouth’s Freeport: Brexit’s Arms Factory

At the Plymouth & South Devon Freeport, Babcock and Supacat are manufacturing Jackal 3 high-mobility military vehicles in a tax-sheltered enclave hailed by Starmer’s government as a “levelling up” miracle. The reality, as with every freeport promise, is considerably grimmer. Around 140 jobs have been created, typical of freeport schemes that consistently promise manufacturing renaissance but deliver a fraction of projected employment, often in lower-wage, less secure positions than traditional procurement models generate. The vehicles themselves are destined for the British Army, with export ambitions to prop up NATO’s fraying edges, arms production bankrolled by public tax relief, profits retained privately.

Critics warn that these deregulated zones, with their relaxed customs enforcement and audit gaps, could become vectors for weapons smuggling, perfect for fuelling conflict while corporations shelter profits from accountability. Plymouth’s defence focus makes this more than hypothetical.

This echoes the Teesside Freeport scandal with uncomfortable precision. There, £25m in seed funding ballooned into over £560m in public funds spent or committed, assets transferred to private developers at deeply questionable valuations. When scrutiny threatened, Michael Gove’s government didn’t welcome independent oversight, it blocked the National Audit Office from investigating entirely, commissioning instead a narrow, government-controlled review that predictably found “no evidence of corruption or illegality” while quietly acknowledging significant governance and transparency failures. When governments investigate themselves, whitewash is the feature, not the bug. The refusal to permit independent audit is itself the scandal.

And with Plymouth’s defence manufacturing remit, the stakes of that accountability vacuum are considerably higher than failed regeneration schemes. These are weapons, not warehouses.

Palantir: The Surveillance Empire That Ate British Democracy

Enter Palantir, the data behemoth co-founded by Peter Thiel, the far-right billionaire who bankrolled Trump’s campaigns and openly declared that democracy and freedom are incompatible. Under CEO Alex Karp, a self-styled war hawk who has described Ukraine as an R&D laboratory for AI weapons systems, Palantir has secured a staggering £750 million, five-year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence, part of a broader £1.5 billion “strategic partnership” announced in September 2025.

This isn’t just software procurement. It’s the embedding of proprietary, black-box AI into Britain’s military core, data fusion for targeting, surveillance, and battlefield “decision-making” that locks the MoD into Palantir’s architecture with no viable exit. It mirrors, and amplifies, their NHS strategy.

Karp made his agenda explicit during Palantir’s Q3 2025 earnings call on November 5. Addressing investors, he complained that company growth was “being held down by a stagnant Europe, which is still a significant part of our business.” Brexit Britain, by contrast, represents the regulatory environment Palantir needs: looser data protections, weakened procurement rules, and a government eager to demonstrate post-EU agility by signing whatever Silicon Valley puts in front of it. The UK isn’t a partner in this arrangement. It’s a beachhead.

Louis Mosley’s “Buy Our Way In” Strategy

The man executing this strategy on the ground is Louis Mosley, Palantir’s UK head and grandson of fascist icon Oswald Mosley. A leaked internal email from September 2021, titled “Buying our way in...!”, outlined the plan with unusual candour: acquire smaller firms with existing NHS ties, “hoovering up” rivals to “take a lot of ground and take down a lot of political resistance.”

The strategy’s opening move was a £1 COVID data contract in 2020, deliberately framed as a “try-before-you-buy” trial, bypassing normal procurement entirely on the basis of pandemic emergency. That foothold led directly to the £330 million Federated Data Platform deal in November 2023, giving Palantir access to nationwide patient data integration across the NHS. When challenged in July 2025 parliamentary evidence, Mosley dismissed concerns about “buying your way in” as “very common in lots of sectors.” MPs and openDemocracy have warned this creates a private monopoly over vital public health infrastructure, with data misuse risks extending well beyond healthcare purposes.

The MoD followed the same template. The 2022 Enterprise Agreement skipped full competitive tender. The 2025 partnership fast-tracks £750 million in opportunities without granular transparency or independent oversight. In a November 2025 Bloomberg interview, Mosley was explicit about the ambition: “The UK can be an epicenter of defense and military technology development... a key bridge into the rest of the continent.”

A bridge, in Palantir’s vocabulary, means a mechanism for circumventing EU privacy regulations and data protection standards that would otherwise constrain their model. Britain’s post-Brexit regulatory divergence isn’t an accident of policy, it’s the product being sold.