“It is absurd and insane that we have a rogue US military contractor handling our most sensitive, personal data.” — Carole Cadwalladr

I. The Accidental Document

The leak wasn’t supposed to happen. A directory left exposed in a website’s code. An anonymous tip to a Swiss hacktivist. A trove of internal records from a secret society that had spent two decades declining to acknowledge its own existence.

What the leaked documents from Dialog, the private, invitation only organisation cofounded in 2006 by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, revealed was not, in the conventional sense, a scandal. There was no smoking gun memo. No explicit quid pro quo. No evidence of a crime.

What they revealed was something more consequential than a crime: the infrastructure of a parallel governance system, operating by design without a paper trail, convening the people who run the world in rooms where the public is structurally prohibited from being present.

The registration list for Dialog’s 2026 retreat names 222 people. It records what it describes as each registrant’s membership status: “active member,” “guest.” The retreat is scheduled for August at a venue near Dublin. Among those listed: General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and head of US European Command, recorded as having attended Dialog gatherings since 2021. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which oversees the Federal Trade Commission and its data privacy authority. Joe Lonsdale, Palantir cofounder, whose software runs case management for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and data fusion for the Pentagon and intelligence community. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The session titles from the program are worth pausing on: Navigating WWIII. Battlefield Technologies. Money (Does?) Buy Happiness. Build a Cult. Build a Party.

These are not provocations. They are the agenda. The agenda of a private society, meeting off the record, that has just been accidentally documented for the first time.

Dialog’s chairman is Auren Hoffman, who founded the location data broker SafeGraph and the identity resolution firm LiveRamp, two of the most important suppliers in the consumer data economy. He appears in the leaked directory alongside the Treasury Secretary who writes the rules on financial data and the Senator who chairs the committee overseeing data privacy regulation. In the same room. Off the record. Annually, for twenty years.

This is not a coincidence. It is a system.

II. The Ideology Has a Name

In 2009, Peter Thiel published an essay in the libertarian journal Cato Unbound. Its most quoted sentence has never been adequately reckoned with: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

Thiel was not being provocative for effect. He was stating a foundational conviction that has since been institutionalised across two decades of methodical organisation building. Dialog is one expression of that conviction. Palantir is another. Founders Fund, his venture capital vehicle, is a third. Together they constitute something that, since Balaji Srinivasan named it in his 2022 book, has been called the Network State.

The Network State thesis is straightforward: territorial democracy is legacy technology. Nation states, with their messy electorates, their slow institutions, their accountability mechanisms, are inefficient delivery systems for governance. They should be replaced, gradually, structurally, without rupture, by network based communities of aligned interest. People who share values, who have been selected for capability, who coordinate through private infrastructure rather than public institutions. The vote is replaced by the invitation. The election is replaced by the retreat. The parliament is replaced by the off the record session.

Srinivasan did not invent this thinking, he gave it a marketing name. The underlying theory was set out fifteen years earlier, and far more explicitly, by Curtis Yarvin, the software engineer and blogger who writes under the name Mencius Moldbug and who counts Thiel among his earliest and most attentive readers. Yarvin’s model, which he calls neo-cameralism, proposes dissolving the nation state into what he terms a sovereign corporation, a “sovcorp”: a country reorganised as a joint stock company, its population recast as customers rather than citizens, governed by a CEO who answers to shareholders rather than voters. Run the world this way, Yarvin argues, and you get his “patchwork,” a planet divided into thousands of small, competing sovereign territories, each its own profit-seeking firm, each free to set its own laws, each able to attract or expel residents the way a company hires or fires staff. Legitimacy, in this model, comes from efficiency and exit rights, not consent. A citizen who dislikes the regime is not meant to vote against it. He is meant to leave.

What makes this project more dangerous than conventional plutocratic capture is its moral self sufficiency. The people building the Network State do not experience themselves as subverting democracy. They believe democracy has already failed, that its failures are structural rather than contingent, and that they are building what comes next. That belief removes the internal brake that scandal or exposure might otherwise trigger. You cannot shame people out of a project they consider historically necessary.

Thiel has been explicit about this for fifteen years. What Dialog accidentally documents is the extent to which that project has matured into operational infrastructure.

III. The Architecture of Capture

Democratic institutions perform three functions that the Network State project systematically targets.

The first is legitimacy, the principle that authority derives from the consent of the governed. In the Network State model, legitimacy derives from selection. You do not vote your way into Dialog. You are invited by people who have already decided you matter. The criteria are opaque. The process is private. The result is a governing class that is self reproducing and answerable to no one outside itself.

The second is accountability, the mechanisms by which power is required to explain and justify itself to those it governs. The explicit point of Dialog’s retreats is that frank conversation requires no transcript, no Freedom of Information request, no constituents watching. The value proposition of the off the record gathering is precisely the suspension of accountability. What is said at Dialog stays at Dialog. The NATO supreme commander can discuss Navigating WWIII with surveillance tech executives without any democratic institution being party to that conversation.

The third is representation, the principle that the interests of the governed are present in the room where decisions are made. At Dialog, the regulated and the regulator sit together in a private society, privately, repeatedly, over years. The chair of the Senate Commerce Committee overseeing data privacy is in the same invitation only organisation as the founders of the country’s largest data broker firms. This is not corruption in any legal sense the existing framework can address. It is something the framework was not designed to handle: the systematic dissolution of the distinction between oversight and participation.

The result is not governance. It is pre governance. Decisions do not get made at Dialog. The frame within which decisions become thinkable gets established there. The vocabulary, the acceptable range of solutions, the relationships, the shared assumptions about what is possible and what is extreme, all of this is shaped before anyone sits in a Senate hearing room or a Whitehall meeting. By the time the formal institutions convene, the substantive work has already been done, in rooms that generated no record and admitted no public.

This is what democratic hollowing actually looks like. Not a coup. Not a moment of rupture. Just the slow migration of substantive decision making into private infrastructure, while the theatre of democratic process continues to run on top of it, generating the appearance of accountability without the substance.

The revolving door is the mechanism that stitches the two worlds together. Palantir hired four ex Ministry of Defence officials shortly before signing its £240 million MoD contract, a contract awarded without competitive tender. The door does not merely revolve. It installs permanent connective tissue between the institution and the company, ensuring that the people nominally overseeing the contract are professionally, socially, and financially continuous with the people holding it.

The Zone Is the Vehicle

Dialog and Palantir are the social and operational infrastructure of the Network State project. But the project also has a spatial form, and that form has a name: the zone.

If sovereignty cannot be seized all at once, it can be carved off, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, acre by acre, under administrative language that never announces what it is doing. Freeport. Special Economic Zone. AI Growth Zone. Charter city. Each is a smaller bid for the same outcome the Network State pursues at the level of ideology: territory governed by selection and contract rather than by vote and accountability. The zone is how the Network State, and underneath it Yarvin’s patchwork, gets built when nobody is required to admit that is what is happening. Each zone is a patch. Each developer or zone authority is the closest thing yet built to Yarvin’s sovcorp, a jurisdiction run as a balance sheet, accountable to investors rather than residents, with an appointed chief executive standing where an elected representative used to.

The intellectual architecture is shared, and so are the names. Balaji Srinivasan, who coined the Network State, and Peter Thiel, who funds it and who has read Yarvin since the early years of his blog, sit alongside Marc Andreessen as backers of Pronomos Capital, the venture vehicle that financed Próspera, the privately governed zone on the Honduran island of Roatán. Próspera operates under Honduras’s ZEDE legislation: investors there can choose common law or the law of any OECD member as their governing framework, write their own regulations, and run their own courts. It is, in form, almost exactly what Yarvin described in 2008: a sovereign mini-country, run by a CEO, competing for residents the way a company competes for customers. Erick Brimen, Próspera’s founder, has called it a poverty relief initiative. Paul Romer, the Nobel laureate whose charter city theory the project claims to implement, has since disowned it as a libertarian fantasy operating beyond democratic reach.

In Britain, the figure who carried this thinking from American policy circles into the machinery of the post-Brexit state is Shanker Singham. Before he became a trade adviser to Liz Truss and the architect of the UK’s freeport programme, Singham ran a Babson College project explicitly designed to develop “enterprise cities,” zones with regulatory autonomy from their host governments, and to export the model to the developing world. He has since been named as an adviser both to the Anglesey freeport and to Próspera itself, making him one of the only people with documented operational roles in both the British zone network and the Thiel backed charter city movement. The same evangelism that built Próspera helped write Britain’s freeport legislation.

That legislation has multiplied. Post-Brexit Britain now hosts 91 free zones: 74 Special Economic Zones, 12 freeports, and 5 AI Growth Zones, a patchwork built by both governing parties. The Conservatives created the freeport programme and Truss’s short-lived premiership tried to extend it into unlimited “Investment Zones.” Labour, in office, has not dismantled this architecture, it has consolidated it, unifying freeports, enterprise zones, and AI Growth Zones into a single Industrial Strategy Zones framework and designating Teesside’s former steelworks at Teesworks as the country’s flagship AI Growth Zone, a site where officials have held discussions with Anthropic, DeepMind, Microsoft, and Google over what is slated to become Europe’s largest data centre. Zone policy is one of the few things that survived the change of government intact.

The zone logic has now reached the point of producing an actual city. Forest City 1 (more on the pipeline), a proposed development of up to one million of the UK’s ‘most ambitious people’ on 45,000 acres of farmland on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border, is positioned by its own promoters within Suffolk’s Investment Zone corridor and combines a Special Economic Zone structure with appointed, rather than elected, governance. The proposal’s own architecture is the sovcorp made literal: a development corporation, not a council, holding planning power, a private consortium rather than a constituency setting the rules, residents arriving as buyers and tenants of a company town rather than as voters in a town. Its public letter of support carries the signature of Patrik Schumacher, the architect behind Próspera’s first buildings and an open advocate of fully privatised cities. The lineage runs in a straight line: NEOM to Próspera to Forest City. No development corporation has yet been authorised by Parliament, and the government has stated it has no current plans to create one, but the proposal exists, has been received by the Ministry of Housing, and is being treated as a template by the consortium behind it. What freeports started as a tax instrument, charter cities complete as a governance model.