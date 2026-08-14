There is a square mile in the middle of London where the people who live there are not the people who govern it. Of the twenty five electoral wards inside the City of London, residents can vote in four. In the other twenty one, the franchise belongs to businesses. Votes are weighted by workforce size, a company with ten staff gets two votes, the largest employers get up to seventy nine. The people casting them are nominated representatives, under no obligation to consult the employees whose votes they are spending.

This is not a dead relic tolerated out of sentiment. It was reconfirmed and extended in legislation as recently as 2002. It is a functioning electoral system, running today, a few hundred metres from Parliament, in which capital rather than residents holds the vote.

Parliament, in turn, has never had jurisdiction over that square mile in the way it has over the rest of the country. The City of London Corporation is the oldest continuous unit of local government in the world, older than Parliament itself, and it was never redesigned when democratic representation arrived everywhere else. Instead it kept a standing presence inside the institution meant to hold it to account. The Remembrancer, a role created in 1571, sits in a reserved seat in the under gallery of the House of Commons as one of the Corporation’s parliamentary agents. He cannot vote or speak in debates. His job for four hundred and fifty years has been to watch legislation as it is drafted and make sure it does not damage the City’s interests. Nicholas Shaxson, in Treasure Islands, calls him the world’s oldest institutional lobbyist.

Put those two facts together and what you have is not a quirk of British constitutional history. It is a working template: a bounded jurisdiction where ordinary democratic accountability does not reach, and where capital has a seat that residents do not. Every freeport, every Special Economic Zone, every Investment Zone that has followed is a smaller, faster version of the same idea. This is why the Tories, and Labour colluded over the post-Brexit free zone model currently carving up Britain into corporate-governed territories.

The chartered exception, before the zone

The instrument is older than the City’s current voting rules. What Britain has repeatedly built, from the medieval period through empire and into the present, is not a single continuous institution but a recurring legal form: a charter, granted by the sovereign or the state, that carves a jurisdiction out of the ordinary legal order and hands its administration to a private or semi private body.

London itself was granted chartered status in 1075. The East India Company was founded on a royal charter in 1600, a grant of commercial monopoly and jurisdiction, not a free zone in the modern sense. What the Company did with that charter is the part worth being precise about, because it is often flattened into a simple story about trade. The EIC began as a trading body operating through negotiated concessions, most significantly the 1717 Mughal firman granting it duty free trade in Bengal. It became something else entirely once it built its own army, eventually over 200,000 men, and used it to convert commercial privilege into territorial conquest, starting with the Battle of Plassey in 1757. That is not zone economics. It is armed corporate sovereignty, and in the physical sense it is a more violent precedent than anything operating today, private armies and outright conquest rather than statutory instruments. But physical violence was never the more effective tool, it was simply the cruder one, visible enough to eventually provoke resistance and retreat. What has replaced it is economic violence: displacement, extraction and the hollowing out of local governance carried out through planning law, tax code and ringfenced revenue streams rather than muskets. It is slower, deniable, and largely invisible to the people living through it, which is precisely what makes it more insidious and more durable than the model it replaced. The continuity worth drawing is not “free zones since 1600.” It is the reuse of a chartered, privately administered legal exception as the delivery mechanism for extraction, with the enforcement mechanism changing from private armies to planning law and tax code.

Britain refined the model, minus the army, in its colonial free ports. Hong Kong and Singapore, developed as free trade entrepots through the mid nineteenth century, established the template that would eventually be imported back into Britain itself: a zone carved out of the ordinary customs and regulatory territory, administered under different rules, designed to attract capital that would not otherwise come. Shannon, designated in 1960, became Europe’s first modern Special Economic Zone, the point at which the colonial instrument returned home.