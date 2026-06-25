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Dave Hufton's avatar
Dave Hufton
Jun 25

More excellent research and warnings - for which I am grateful, and shocked that they are not apparently being picked up and investigated by MSM and politicians… or are they, and I am not seeing it? These details with their implicit and explicit questions of hypocrisy (or incompetence?) in relation to Burnham and other Metro Mayors - and the ‘Labour’ Government demand answers. Time for a Channel 4 special - doubt the BBC will help. But how to expose and derail these corrupt practices once and for all is a serious matter.

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Nigel aka Nemo aka Nikel99's avatar
Nigel aka Nemo aka Nikel99
7d

The yellow wind-farm jackets on the Leith foreshore feel symbolic because they make visible something that is usually hidden inside modern infrastructure: the gap between where projects are celebrated and where they are actually made.

Scotland is invited to see projects like Inch Cape as part of a national future — green energy, industrial renewal, skilled jobs, a working waterfront brought back to life. And that is not false. Leith really is being reshaped by offshore wind. The port is handling enormous structures, attracting investment, and becoming part of a new energy landscape. People can literally see the change on the ground.

But the yellow jackets also reveal another truth. The transition is not simply local or national; it is built through long international supply chains. Just as the Queensferry Crossing unsettled assumptions about what counted as “Scottish” infrastructure, these foundations prompt the same question again. If the project is hailed here, financed through institutions here, and installed off our coast, but fabricated in China, what exactly does “our future” mean?

Perhaps the answer is that “our” has become layered. It means local jobs in handling, assembly, marine operations, and maintenance. It means public pride in visible transformation. But it does not necessarily mean local control over manufacturing, or even local capture of the highest-value industrial work.

That is why the jackets make such a bold statement. They are not only pieces of offshore wind infrastructure. They are monuments to a new economic model: green in purpose, global in production, and slightly ambiguous in ownership.

They promise renewal, but they also ask who benefits, who builds, and who merely hosts. In that sense, their presence in Leith is not just practical. It is political.

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