Watch this video from 2015 where Shanker Singham (the brains behind Brexit) pushes the corporate model of charter cities like the City of London, (the City of London got its charter in 1075), Singapore and Hong Kong. He is talking about deregulated Special Economic Zones in Dubai, India, China, Africa, Morroco, and more.

Singham talks about how a (de)regulatory framework would remove the ‘many big govt constraints’ that are obstacles to growth and how they can be lifted inside SEZs.

This is catnip for Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer's growth agenda. Don't assume they are not paying focused attention to Singham's corporate governance model for the UK's 74 deregulated SEZs and 12 Freeports. Everything he talks about, soft infrastructure, manageable pieces, localised freedoms, and govts that are willing to commit and experiment with enterprise/charter cities.

Who is Shanker Singham?