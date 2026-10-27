In September 2025 Starmer’s government announced an AI Growth Zone in the North East and said it was set to attract up to £20bn in investment. A freedom of information request by Spotlight on Corruption has since established what that figure was. It was not committed investment. It was, in DSIT’s own words, an estimate of the additional investment required to use the site’s electricity supply.

The designation added nothing to the ground either. Ten large data centres in the region had already been granted planning permission in March 2025, six months earlier, and no further data centres were planned. The zone renamed an existing project and attached a headline number to it.

These findings come from Zoned Out, a report by Kamila Kingstone and Dr Susan Hawley at Spotlight on Corruption, published on 27 October 2026 (full PDF). I advised on it and am credited in its acknowledgements. Its subject is access: who ministers and senior officials met while building the AI Growth Zone programme, and who they did not. It is the clearest evidential record yet of how the programme was made. This piece places that record inside the zone architecture I have been mapping since 2018.

Who was in the room

Between July 2024 and June 2026, 79.3% of the organisations appearing in ministerial meetings on data centres were businesses. Ministers met 137 different businesses, represented 242 times. Think tanks and research institutions made up 3.6%, academics 3%. There was one meeting with a trade union. Ministers met two community groups, both after the government had already decided to designate their areas.

At the level of permanent secretaries and directors general, 95% of meetings on data centres were with businesses and the remaining 5% with regulators. Not one environmental NGO met a minister, permanent secretary or director general while the policy was developed.

The timing matters as much as the ratio. The research institutes, and the TUC, met ministers on 9 January 2025, two working days before the AI Opportunities Action Plan was published. In the three months before the Delivering AI Growth Zones paper of November 2025, all 30 stakeholders ministers met on AI infrastructure were businesses. Redacted minutes of meetings with CoreWeave, Nvidia, Arm, and Nscale with Brookfield contain no reference to local or environmental issues.

The government’s expert body follows the same pattern. The AI Energy Council includes Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services. DSIT confirmed it invited no environmental NGO. Its Sustainability Working Group met once between April 2025 and July 2026.

This is the visible record, and it undercounts. National AI policy under Starmer was led by an unpaid adviser, Matt Clifford, and the Prime Minister’s business adviser, Varun Chandra, reportedly met top US tech executives 16 times in a year. Neither man’s meetings appear in transparency releases.

The councils

Ten local authorities and devolved governments were affected by the five zones. Outside their formal applications, half had no communication with DSIT ministers, the permanent secretary or directors general before designation. Two had a minimal exchange of emails. The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary had a 15 minute Teams call with a junior minister. In the North East, Bridgend, Anglesey, Gwynedd and North Lanarkshire, the record shows no contact at that level at all.

The one the report names, the Chapelhall Community Development Group, met Liz Kendall on 29 January 2026, the day the Lanarkshire zone was announced. Where residents were consulted, the developers ran it. QTS sent 115,000 leaflets across the North East. Vantage, in Bridgend, asked residents why do you think data centres are important to Wales?

In Whitehall, the applicants made their case. In Bridgend and Blyth, the residents were handed the brochure.

Promised job numbers came from the developers

A government press release of 16 September 2025 promised 5,000 jobs from the North East zone. An earlier release, on 25 September 2024, before any zone existed, promised over 4,000. In response to a freedom of information request from Foxglove, DSIT acknowledged that these estimates came from the data centres’ developer. It also acknowledged reusing the figure for South Wales.

In response to Action to Protect Rural Scotland, DSIT admitted it took the same North East figure and scaled it down to produce 3,400 jobs for Lanarkshire. A Lanarkshire council later claimed 7,000. Only for North Wales did the government commission an outside estimate, from Oxford Economics.

The North East figure does not survive its own breakdown. A DSIT minister stated that of 1,600 direct jobs, 1,200 would be in construction. That leaves 400 operational jobs across ten data centres, roughly 40 each. The North East Combined Authority confirmed by FOI what they are: site services, shift managers, mechanical and electrical operatives, security and administration.

This matches the benchmark I set out in The Digital Enclosure: a hyperscale data centre runs on 20 to 50 permanent staff. The figure travelled from zone to zone. The source stayed with the developer.

The Revolving Door Between Author And Builder

Spotlight counts 38 appointments of former ministers and senior officials by AI companies between July 2024 and September 2026, nine of them from DSIT. Two bear directly on the zones.

Matt Clifford wrote the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which recommended AI Growth Zones. The government accepted all its recommendations on the day of publication, January 2025. A Democracy for Sale FOI found he held investments in nearly 500 tech firms when appointed, many in health tech and life sciences. No conflict of interest mitigation plan has been published.

In August 2026 Clifford was hired by Anthropic as a government lobbyist while still chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, a role that gave him regular access to the Secretary of State responsible for AI. He later resigned from ARIA so as not to become a “distraction”. The report lists business appointment advice for the Anthropic role as not available.

Imran Shafi was DSIT’s Director of AI Opportunities. In June 2025 he became Chief Strategy Officer of Nscale UK, a data centre company, with DSIT business appointment advice published. Nscale met ministers with Brookfield on 3 December 2024. The minutes released to Spotlight are heavily redacted.

Within two years, the person who designed the policy and the companies building under it can sit on the same side of the table, and the rules permit it. Spotlight recommends extending the business appointment rules to unpaid advisers because, at present, they do not reach them. The same logic runs through the zones themselves: the outcome is produced not by breaking the rules but by rules written to allow it.

The zone is the instrument, the data centre is the tenant

Spotlight desribes the AI Growth Zone as a ‘consultation failure’. Read alongside the planning record, it is something more durable: the newest layer of a deregulatory project that has been accumulating since Thatcher’s Enterprise Zones, which by BTW were an unmitigated disaster.

Deregulation is not a side effect of the zone. It is the zone’s purpose.

Every instrument in the lineage, enterprise zone, freeport, investment zone, AI Growth Zone, works the same way: it draws a boundary and suspends ordinary rules inside it. Tax, customs, planning control, grid queues, and now local consent. The exclusions Spotlight documents are what that suspension looks like from the outside.

Paris, February 2025

The national position was set four weeks after the Action Plan. At the AI Action Summit in Paris on 10 and 11 February 2025, around 60 countries, including France, China, India and Canada, signed a declaration on inclusive and sustainable AI. One of its six priorities was making AI sustainable for people and the planet. In typical fashion, the UK and the US declined to sign.

Downing Street said the declaration lacked practical clarity on global governance and did not sufficiently address national security. In his summit speech, US Vice President JD Vance warned that stringent regulation could kill a transformative industry (Al Jazeera) calling it “woke regulation”

In the same weeks, the UK declined a non-binding commitment on sustainable AI and accepted, in full, a plan to fast-track hyperscale data centres. The meeting record Spotlight documents is the domestic face of that choice.

In opposition, Labour attacked the Conservatives’ investment zones for moving growth around the country and offering no prospect of sustainable growth. In government it rebuilt the same instrument with data centres at its centre. Freeports, investment zones, special tax sites and AI Growth Zones now overlap across the country. My own count is 91 zones: 12 freeports, 74 other special economic zones and five AI Growth Zones. The government’s rebranding as “Industrial Strategy Zones” presents 22. Over the same period the EU moved the other way, from roughly 82 free zones to 62 active by 2022, after documented abuses and tighter regulation.

Where the decision now sits

The access record and the planning record describe the same movement from opposite ends.

September 2024: data centres designated Critical National Infrastructure, alongside water, energy and emergency services.

January 2026: regulations bring data centres into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, by Section 35 direction under the Planning Act 2008. For projects brought in, the final decision belongs to the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

August 2026: the National Planning Policy Framework directs that “substantial weight” be given to AI Growth Zone proposals.

The promised National Policy Statement on data centres has not appeared, so the criteria for what counts as nationally significant rest largely with ministerial discretion. Through a Global Action Plan FOI, the government has admitted it does not know what the country’s AI data centres are being used for.