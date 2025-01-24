Hey Starmer supporters, do you honestly believe Starmer will usher in policies to benefit the many and not just the few?

As Elon Musk is to Donald Trump, so Jeff Bezos is to Keir Starmer

“The CMA's deeply investigated reports on tech monopolists are used as the basis for EU regulations and enforcement actions”

‘Turns out Donald Trump isn't the only world leader with a tech billionaire "first buddy" who gets to serve as an unaccountable, self-interested de facto business regulator. UK PM Keir Starmer has just handed the keys to the British economy over to Jeff Bezos.’ - Cory Doctorow

Now rethink Brexit in that context.

https://pluralistic.net/2025/01/22/autocrats-of-trade/#dingo-babysitter

Techno Feudalism is here; its overlords are Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos and Gates. Big Tech is intertwined with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Almost all of UK industry is owned by the US. This means Bits have to pay rent to access their own market. Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt perpetuate the 40-year-old 'big lie' that is FDI - Foreign Direct Investment. Incoming investment has two forms: physical plants and new buildings OR foreign purchases from existing companies. Politicians such as Reeves and Hunt are known to confuse the two forms under the rhetoric of 'economic growth and Britain being the best place in the world to invest'. Since the 1970s FDI has paved the way for govt ministers to literally 'sell off the family silver' to US private equity.

On top of that Starmer's embrace of AI is all about automation and destroying people's jobs.

Starmer picked up the baton of Sunak and Truss's 74 deregulated Special Economic Zones, and 12 Freeports, Labour MPs, Mayors, councillors, Lords, and Baronesses were active board members of the Tories nationwide SEZs/Freeports consortia. Labour signed off 86 regions of the UK to the likes of Blackrock, PEEL Group, DP World, Deloitte, Blackstone, Chevron, and many more malign corporations with atrocious track records in fraud, environmental pollution, tax evasion, human rights abuses, banning of unions.

It gets worse, I will explain how.

In total there are 48 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in England, 18 SEZs in Scotland, and 8 SEZs in Wales

In total there are 12 Freeports, 8 Freeports in England 2 Freeports in Scotland 2 Freeports in Wales.

Each SEZ gets £160 million in State aid which is public money multiplied by 74 = £11 billion 840 million.

Each freeport gets £25 million in seed capital which is private investment multiplied by 12 = £300 million.

Note that Teeside SEZ/Freeport has already spent £560 million of taxpayers money. Profits are split 9/10 in favour of the private sector.

The public is paying for the privatisation of their own towns and cities. Free cities, free speech, free zones, and freeports are absolutist experiments that utilize zoning as a template to cement world dominance of the Anglosphere, zoning entire nations is coming, dictators and oligarchs have sufficiently infiltrated govts to destabilize social governance by replacing it with a corporate political model.

The rule of law is meaningless now. Investor-State Dispute Settlement is a secretive corporate justice court that can bypass domestic courts and the sovereignty of other countries. It was set up in 1966 by The World Bank; it has a committee of 3 individuals, none of whom have a law degree. ISDS means corporations can sue Govt’s for billions in arbitration disputes. ISDS cases are mostly used by fossil fuel companies and they almost always win.

The Honduran Govt is currently being sued by Prospera for $11 billion, Prospera is a company that sets up SEZs and free cities bringing with them their own laws and regulations beyond the host country’s legal systems. Understand that the Honduran Supreme Court shut down Prospera for violating citizens sovereignty, yet the ISDS clause allows Prospera to sue the Honduran Govt, there are 5 ISDS cases currently against Honduras.

The UK’s post-Brexit CPTPP free trade deals contain ISDS clauses. You can read the House of Commons Oral Evidence Committee attest to this here. https://committees.parliament.uk/oralevidence/13035/pdf/

SEZs and free cities operate as states within states, Musk and Trump are already talking about setting up free cities in the US.

There is a recent trend of employment patterns throughout the public sector where candidates for jobs such as teaching and healthcare do not need to be qualified, the private sector is behind this move. As I mentioned earlier Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) is part of the UK's post-Brexit CPTPP free trade deals, ISDS also has another UK equivalent known as the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), this is contained in the 25 year licenses for the UK 86 free zones.

Free cities are extraterritorial carve-outs of deregulated paradises for the ultra-wealthy that will disrupt the world order to further entrench corporate hegemony and abolish democracy altogether. Article 107(1) TFEU forbids State aid granted by Member States, stating it is 'incompatible with the internal market' if it 'distorts or threatens to distort competition by favouring certain undertakings or the production of certain goods … in so far as it affects trade between Member States' Fostered by challenges derived from global competition, the ongoing financial crisis, the digital revolution, and demographic change, the discussion of the political, economic, and social relevance of public subsidies – such as State aid – has gained importance in the EU.

The European Commission is charged with ensuring that State aid rules are applied and observed equally across all the Member States in order to prevent fragmentation of the Single Market. Brexit means the EU cannot accept a country that has laws in place that create unfair competition, and distort markets by setting up an unlevel playing field.

This is why Keir Starmer says "There will be no rejoining the EU in my lifetime"

Just in case you are wondering, yes, free cities are the next step after Freeports and Special Economic Zones.

The UK used to be 10 years behind the US, it's now about 5 years behind.

Zone Fever has arrived by stealth in Brexit Britain. The only way to stop this is to reject the duopoly, build a new left movement/political party, and via grassroots activism across the entire UK, inform and educate the public because it is crystal clear that the MSM has thrown out their duty of responsibility to report what is absolutely a corporate coup.